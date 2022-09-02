Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Thinks The Bachelor Leads Should Have Input In Casting For Their Seasons

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno has a great idea for improving the long-term success of Bachelor Nation relationships.

Like so many of the franchise’s couples, Ali‘s Bachelorette relationship lasted only a short time, as she and her Season Six winner Roberto Martinez ended their engagement just a year after the show’s finale. But she has a solution to the problem!

“I think the Bachelor or the Bachelorette should have a say in the casting process,” Ali exclusively told E! News. “I feel like if they did, the chances of a successful relationship from the show would be so much more.”

And after the interviewer suggested that the lead’s friends should be allowed to help out, Ali added, “Maybe you and four of your friends should be part of the casting process. I feel like that would be perfect.”

The only reason I see that producers haven’t already instituted this update is that there would probably be fewer tears and less drama. What would Bachelor Nation be without its tears and drama? It would be a better, more watchable show. But not nearly as much fun to ridicule.

Unfortunately Ali‘s casting change idea probably won’t be happening any time soon. Although The Bachelorette did shake things up for its current 19th season by splitting duties between leading ladies Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

And though Ali was open to the change at first, she found herself conflicted with the show’s handling of the dual leads. And she wasn’t alone in that opinion.

“It’s not even that the guys are judging the two girls, it’s that I’m judging the two girls as a viewer,” the mom of two said. “You compare them. You can’t help but be like, ‘Oh, I like these dates more than these dates,’ or, ‘I enjoy watching this girl maybe more than the other girl.'” She’s absolutely right.

I found myself doing the same, but with me it was the tears. Who cried more? Rachel or Gabby?

“I felt so horrible about that,” Ali admitted. “And if I’m doing that, imagine what these girls — like all the threads online about them, comparing them, who likes who better. I feel bad from a viewer’s standpoint of all the viewers comparing them.”

Social media even changed Ali‘s mind about her 6-year-old daughter’s future, having once been open to the idea of her being a contestant on The Bachelor one day. “Now when I get asked that question, my answer is ‘no.’ I would not want her to go on the show, and it’s just ’cause of social media. It’s so hard for these girls.” She’s not wrong.

And I do like her idea of allowing the Bachelor or the Bachelorette to have some kind of participation in the casting choices, as long as the involvement stops short of actually meeting the cast ahead of time, which would change the first night process of meeting everyone as they exit the limos.

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]