Hannah Brown’s Brother Marries Jed Wyatt’s Ex-Girlfriend

Whoa! Sounds like future family holidays in the Brown family may be somewhat awkward.

Last Saturday, September 3rd, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown‘s brother Patrick Brown married the woman blamed for Hannah’s breakup with former fiancé Jed Wyatt.

Patrick and country music singer Haley Stevens tied the knot at a Colorado ranch, surrounded by friends and family, less than a year after getting engaged. The next day, she also shared video from the pair’s reception, as the newlyweds hit the dance floor beneath a “Mr. & Mrs. Brown” sign in lights.

While the former Miss Alabama is not depicted in any of the social media photos from the wedding (which is somewhat odd for a close family member of the groom), Hannah explained to Us Weekly how she felt regarding her younger brother getting married.

“I just want my brother to be happy and yeah, they are getting married and I will be there,” Hannah said. “I just want to support my brother continuing to grow, and if they make each other happy, I’m happy for them.”

Hannah added, “You can love your family and still know that there are things that can be triggering [like your brother marrying your ex’s former girlfriend maybe?]. Because we love our family, we’re not gonna say anything. Or like you said, ‘You can’t choose your family,’ but the way that we grow up is so pivotal to these patterns that we find ourselves in. [It can be helpful] if you could write in words, what your relationship is like with your mom or was like with your mom or your dad or your siblings, and then you can connect the dots of some of the patterns that you might have in your life.”

Patrick proposed to his new wife on December 18th of last year.

“I said YES to forever with my best friend!! . . . and it was perfect,” Haley captioned an Instagram post at the time, alongside engagement photos. “Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉE [sic], I love you!!!”

Patrick was first linked to Haley — who notably dated Jed before he met Hannah on Season 15 of The Bachelorette — in February 2021.

“I love my brother, and I’m just so thankful for all the changes that he’s made in his life,” Hannah, who also won ABC’s Dancing With the Stars in 2019, said of her sibling’s romance shortly before their engagement. “Because that just really impacted the way that our family dynamic is. Both of us have kind of gone on our own journey of healing.”

Hannah, who is currently dating model Adam Woolard, was previously engaged to Jed after he proposed during the 2019 finale of The Bachelorette. But the couple soon separated amid allegations that Jed was already dating Haley when he joined the ABC dating show, though he continues to deny the claims.

Haley, however, brought receipts and shared alleged text messages in which Jed had seemingly said “I love you” before leaving for filming.

Jed has since moved on with Ellen Decker, to whom he got engaged to in July.

Nevertheless, having your brother marry, not just your ex’s former girlfriend, but the woman who actually broke up your engagement, has got to make for some tense family gatherings. In addition, Haley and Hannah allegedly do not follow each other on social media. And when Hannah shared photos from the wedding, she didn’t include a single one of the bride. Awkwarrrrrrrd!

