Below Deck’s Rhylee Gerber Had Her Breast Implants Removed

Like so many of our favorite Bravo-lebs, Rhylee Gerber has undergone a breast ex-plant following complications with her previous plastic surgery.

Rhylee arrived on the Bravo screen direct from Alaska when she joined Season 6 of Below Deck. She stirred up the drama and stood tall against the little boy energy she was greeted with. Rhyls was even asked back during Season 7 when another deckie was dropped mid-season, much to the chagrin of her colleagues. Personally, I’m here for the drama and #girlpower. She is welcome back on my TV any time!

Page Six caught Rhylee’s posts leading up to and following her breast explant. The former deckie explained to her fans that one of her implants began leaking toxins, adding, ”I’m so ready to start feeling 100 percent. I don’t even remember what 100 percent feels like anymore.”

Rhylee had an “amazing” consultation with Dr. David Rankin, and decided it was time to do something about her issues. Said Rhylee, “I am tired of the inflammation. I am tired of the random, sharp pains … and I’m tired of bloating for no f–king reason. We’re removing boobs yet adding them at the same time.”

Rhylee was only allowed to take home one of her former implants as a souvenir after the other had “completely ruptured” inside her body. She shared the left implant adding, “This other implant was just completely ruptured and leaking into my right breast capsule, which is probably why I felt a lot of nastiness.”

Rhylee explained that the ruptured implant was “leaking arsenic and other poisonous toxins into [her] body.” She thinks it could have burst last year, explaining, “Scar tissue to the top left and right aided in keeping the toxins from spreading too quickly, possibly helping to save my body from further damage.”

Although Rhylee is happy to be free of those toxins, she revealed that her recovery process was difficult. She experienced a lot of swelling, bloating, back pain, and constipation from the anesthesia and nerve blocker. “So glad the ruptured silicone implant is out,” she assured everyone. “I had no idea it was ruptured but realize that’s likely why I had all the [sharp] pains.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]