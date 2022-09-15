Artem Chigvintsev Says Marrying Nikki Bella Has Changed His Perspective Regarding Competing On Dancing With The Stars

This new season of Dancing With The Stars is coming with a lot of change — especially for pro Artem Chigvintsev.

Season 31’s premiere is just a few days away, airing on Disney+ on September 19th — Artem is teamed up with Heidi D’Amelio, mom to Tik Tok star and fellow DWTS contestant, Charli D’Amelio — and is prepared to dance his heart away as a newlywed.

Artem married his former ballroom partner Nikki Bella — who’s known for her time as a WWE Diva and on E!’s hit series Total Divas and Total Bellas. As the dancer prepares for the 31st season of the show, he’s doing a little reflecting on his own before he hits the stage.

“Well, you know what the thing is? It’s kind of like, because we’ve been together for quite some time, and I feel like, hey, getting married’s not going to change much just because our days is still the same,” he said. “But it actually does.”

The pro dancer, who’s been part of the DWTS family since 2014 shared that marriage is no easy task — but he’s happy to work through the challenges. “It’s funny when you get this ring on, it just gives you more of, like, filled with responsibilities. When you make this decision, you definitely think through a lot more than I used to,” he said. “But yeah, it feels good. It feels good to be married.”

Hmm, maybe Artem can share this advice with a few of the other husbands we watch on our tv screens each week.

Nikki, who was married to another WWE Superstar, John Cena, met Artem in 2017 during her time on the show. Nikki and John separated in 2018 and later reconnected. Although Artem had to wait a little while for his dream to come true, it seemed to all have been worth it. “I was waiting [for] this for a long time. It’s been a long time coming. And then finally it’s here, and I’m excited wearing this on my hand,” he said.

[Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images]