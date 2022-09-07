Dancing With The Stars Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Congratulates Ex Artem Chigvintsev On Marrying Nikki Bella

Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev first met Total Bellas star Nikki Bella when they were partnered together on the show. Nikki was engaged to John Cena at the time. Sparks flew when the couple reconnected, and they went Instagram official in 2019.

Artem hit up Twitter in January of 2020 to share that he had proposed to Nikki in November of 2019 while the couple vacationed in France.

In July of 2020, Nikki and Artem welcomed their son, Matteo. Nikki posted a photo cradling her baby on Instagram. “Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev- 7/31/2020- 7 lbs 3 oz – 19 3/4 in,” she captioned the sweet snap.

The couple’s wedding plans were delayed because of Covid travel restrictions. Nikki had some concerns about getting married again. “Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say, ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever,” she stated.

Artem and Nikki surprised everyone when they tied the knot over the weekend of August 27, 2022. The locations? Paris! Nikki announced their nuptials on Instagram. She posted a photo of their hands wearing their wedding rings, and a second photo of the couple with their backs to the camera. “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, ’Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo.”

DWTS pros Emma Slater, who recently split with her husband, Sasha Farber, was present for the ceremony, as was Gleb Savchenko and his girlfriend, Elena Belle.

People reported that Artem’s ex-girlfriend, DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba, shared her best wishes via her Instagram Story. Carrie Ann posted a photo that Nikki and Artem uploaded that pictured their wedding rings. “Congratulations to [Artem] and [Nikki]” she captioned the post, along with three red heart emojis.

Carrie Ann met Artem on So You Think You Can Dance when he was a competitor. In 2014, he joined DWTS as a pro during Season 19. Artem and The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe won the mirror ball in Season 29 per Entertainment Tonight. Last season, fan-favorite Artem was partnered with actress Melora Hardin. They were one of my favorite couples to watch.

Carrie Ann and Artem dated for approximately three years before breaking up in 2009. Carrie Ann told People at the time, “As much as our relationship was really good,” the couple knew that neither of them “was ‘the one’ for the other. It was very sad to let go of something that was so good on so many levels,” she remarked.

The DWTS judge called Artem “a fine gentleman. I have never gone out with somebody that grounded, always ready to talk it out.” She added, “I’m very happy for him and the success he’s having.”

It appears that Carrie Ann will always be a supportive presence for Artem.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF CARRIE ANN’S MESSAGE? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS SEASON OF DWTS? WHICH CELEBRITIES WILL BE ON THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards]