Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Mary Cosby Cleared Of All Charges For Providing Shelter To A Runaway

Not everyone in Salt Lake City pleads guilty. Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby is officially off the hook for unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Page Six covered the update in the ongoing legal battle. Although it pales in comparison to most of the legal updates we hear out of RHOSLC, Mary has officially been cleared of all charges.

This case originated in April 2021 because of the girlfriend of Mary’s son, Robert Cosby Jr. Allegedly, the girlfriend was hanging out at one of Mary’s five homes, and her mom called the police because she didn’t want her there.

At the time, Mary’s reps told Page Six that it was all a big misunderstanding. They told the outlet, “Mary is saddened that she was dragged into another family’s domestic situation but is confident that this misunderstanding will be cleared up soon.”

She was right, but it took a while. In June 2021, Mary pleaded not guilty, and when she and Robert Jr. made their court appearance that fall, her lawyers slammed the Salt Lake City police department for even getting involved. Her lawyer said at the time, “Rather than the Salt Lake City Department focusing on real crime, they’re turning into the relationship police.” He continued, “The basis of this case is just a misunderstanding. We think there’s absolutely no merit to the case.”

But now, over a year later, Mary has officially been vindicated. In a court filing announcing the charges had been dropped, a Salt Lake City prosecutor wrote, “This motion is made upon the grounds that there are evidentiary concerns.”

In light of the news, Mary made a rare reemergence on Instagram to celebrate the news with her followers. She shared screenshots from social media posts covering the news and wrote in the caption, “I don’t live my life to please people I live my life to please God [heart emoji and prayer hands] to the people who are committed believing lies!”

[Photo Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo]