Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Finalizes Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

Most people spend Valentine’s Day cozied up with their boo and a box of chocolates. However, this past Valentine’s Day, Cheryl Burke did exactly the opposite. She spent the day filing for divorce from her husband of three years, Matthew Lawrence. Now, over six months later, Entertainment Tonight reports that their divorce has officially been finalized, marking the end of a complicated chapter.

Matthew and Cheryl first met on the set of Dancing with the Stars season 3 when Matthew’s brother, Joey Lawrence, competed. They dated for about a year, but the romance fizzled out. Years later, they found each other again, and in 2017, they got married.

Sadly, the marriage didn’t last long, and divorce has consumed the better part of 2022 for Matthew and Cheryl. The Dancing with the Stars pro filed for divorce in February and listed the date of separation as January 7th. So, they pretty much had one good week in 2022 before everything went downhill.

In the divorce filings, Cheryl cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She shared the news with her fans on Instagram at the time by writing, “I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending.” She continued, “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy.”

We tried to give Cheryl understanding and privacy, but she stoked the coals with a cryptic TikTok video earlier this year. Set to the song “When We Were Young” by Adele, the pro dancer seemed to imply that infidelity played a hand in the end of her marriage. She wrote on TikTok, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, Viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.” She continued, “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.”

So, did he cheat? It’s not totally clear. Either way, as of this week, Cheryl can officially say “Goodbye forever” to Matthew. Court documents show that the divorce is finalized, and the former lovers seem to be keeping it clean. They plan on sticking to their prenuptial agreement. There’s no duking it out over splitting assets, and neither of them will receive spousal support. However, there’s still one point of contention: a lingering custody battle over their dog, Ysabella.

TELL US – DO YOU HAVE ANY WORDS OF SUPPORT FOR CHERYL AS SHE STARTS THIS NEW CHAPTER? WHO DO YOU THINK WILL GET TO KEEP THE DOG?

[Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]