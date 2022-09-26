Vanessa Villela Is Married To Nick Hardy

After not one, but two surprise proposals, Selling Sunset’s Vanessa Villela is finally married to her husby, Nick Hardy.

According to Page Six, the “magical and cinematic” outdoor ceremony took place on September 3rd at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. Mazel to the happy couple!

“We wanted the event to be intimate yet grand, and to create something that would blow people’s minds. Just like our love, this event had to reflect their fairytale love story,” the couple announced.

Vanessa wore three gowns on the big day, beginning with a strapless lace ballgown from Galia Lahav. Vanessa wore this number down the aisle as she walked to “Canon in D” towards a crying Nick. No doubt this will be included as her storyline in Season 6.

“Turning around and seeing Vanessa walk down the aisle for the first time took my breath away. I felt like I was going to pass out. It was beautiful. Thanks to Adrian, my best man, I didn’t fall over,” Nick gushed.

The couple tied the knot in front of 69 of their closest friends and family. Despite keeping the ceremony small, there was one big hold-up during the main event.

“When the rings were requested, no one knew who had them!” the newlyweds revealed. “The ceremony stopped and the flower girls appeared from the back. They arrived, but they didn’t have the rings. At that point the page boy, Lucas St John ran out shouting, ‘I have the rings!’ He walked down the aisle holding a custom-made golden crystallized box by Elena Honch from Ukraine containing both.”

Nick and Vanessa released two white doves to symbolize their love after they exchanged the coveted rings. During the reception, Vanessa changed into her second gown from For Love Bridal, so that she could share her first dance to “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion.

Eventually, Vanessa donned her final look of the night. A custom-made gown by Charbel Karam Haute Couture with a matching diamond tiara. Pictures from the big day also confirm the ongoing smokey-eye glam we’ve all come to associate with the famous reality realtor.

[Photo Credit: Victor Chavez/WireImage]