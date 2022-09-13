Selling Sunset’s Vanessa Villela Proposed To Her Fiancé

The soap opera to reality star pipeline is going strong. Vanessa Villela, a former Mexican soap opera star, turned the tables and recently proposed to her fiancé, Nicolas Hardy, according to Page Six. And yes, you read that correctly. Nicolas had already popped the question to Vanessa months earlier. It’s giving Gretchen Rossi on an unnecessary helipad. Maybe Season 6 of Selling Sunset won’t be so bad after all.

Vanessa joined the reality TV world for Season 4 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset. Her relationship with Nicolas was featured in Season 5. When we left these love birds, they were busy celebrating a promise ring. It really could only go up from there.

Vanessa shared pictures from the recent “surprise proposal” and described the recycled moment as something you would see in “a movie.”

“Surprise proposal for my prince,” Vanessa wrote alongside her post from the day. “I believe in showing your love to your man in the same way they do for women, I believe they should feel the same magic and love so as our wedding is getting closer I proposed to my love, the man of my dreams.”

Vanessa proposed for the cameras in front of the sunset and a sign that read “Forever Yours” with roses all around. She and Nicolas were reportedly “all smiles” as she got down on one knee. She wore a gold dress with a corset bodice while her fiancé donned a pair of black jeans, an unbuttoned white shirt, and a black jacket. It’s noted that Nicolas wore a similar outfit when he proposed to Vanessa on the steps of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

Vanessa even shared photos that captured the moment “the man of [her] dreams” asked her to be his wife. “The one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart,” she wrote. “You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!”

[Photo Credit: Victor Chavez/WireImage]