Bachelorettes Gabby And Rachel Talk About Zach Shallcross Being The Next Bachelor

The most recent season of The Bachelorette has ended, and now the time has come to pass the baton — or the rose, in this case — to the new Bachelor. And the new Bachelor is (drumroll, please) . . . Zach Shallcross!

As part of their contractual duties, outgoing co-Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are sharing their reactions to Zach being chosen as the next Bachelor.

The day after the season finale of The Bachelorette aired, Gabby and Rachel sat down for an interview with ET and had only positive things to say about Zach.

During the just completed Season 19, Zach competed for Rachel‘s heart, but their relationship ended after an awkward Fantasy Suite date. When they were reunited at the Men Tell All episode, Rachel called her ex “an incredible guy,” and Zach said he wishes only “the best” for her.

“I’m really excited for him. I think Zach‘s a great guy,” Rachel says. “It’s a lot of pressure, but I think he’ll step up to the plate. We wish him the best of luck. We can’t wait to watch him and not be part of a season for once.”

While Gabby had only positive things to say about Zach, she had made no secret of her hopes that her ex, Nate Mitchell, would land the leading role on The Bachelor.

“He knows how to treat women. He’s so smart, he’s old, he has a great job, he spends his time reading — not reading social media, reading actual books,” Gabby previously said of the single dad. “He has a daughter, so he knows what it’s like to have responsibility. He’s a real, true definition of a man.”

Gabby thinks calling her ex “old” is a compliment? Ay yi yi. Also she says he “reads books,” like it’s such an unusual thing for someone to do. That just confirms my original opinion that maybe Gabby’s not the sharpest tool in the shed.

Gabby also says, while “it would have been great to see Nate” in the role, she thinks “Zach will do well too.”

As for Zach, he’s excited to find his soulmate.

“I am ready,” Zach told host Jesse Palmer on the Bachelorette finale, before adding that his experience with Rachel “didn’t change how ready I was.”

“I’m now more ready. That’s almost fuel to the fire,” Zach continued. “I’m ready to find my person, my best friend. I want to walk away from this with someone for the rest of my life.”

TELL US- DO YOU THINK AT THE AGE OF 25 ZACH IS REALLY READY FOR MARRIAGE? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF ZACH AS THE NEW BACHELOR?

[Photo Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images]