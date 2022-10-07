The Bachelor Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Joshua Wolfe

Nick Viall‘s former fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi has a new man in her life!

Vanessa gave birth on September 28 to her first child with husband Joshua Wolfe, as reported by Page Six.

“Nothing will beat my 35th birthday!” the Canadian native wrote via Instagram. “Our little miracle decided to be born one day before mommy’s birthday, so we celebrated his BIRTH date and my 35th at the hospital as a new family!

“Mommy & Daddy LOVE you SO SO much!!!” Vanessa continued. “Thank you for choosing us and for giving us the BEST gift of all: being YOUR parents!”

The Bachelor season 21 alum announced to her Instagram followers in April that she was starting a family with her husband.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA,” Vanessa captioned maternity shoot photos at the time. “I’ve been busy creating baby Wolfe’s tiny little fingers & toes.”

In a post of his own, Joshua happily wrote, “The Wolfepack is growing by one.”

Vanessa‘s former Bachelor Nation costars shared their happy congratulations in the post’s comments.

“OH MY GOSH!!!! [6 heart emojis] congrats!!,” Raven Gates gushed, while Astrid Loch wrote, “Omg congratulations you two.”

The women had competed for Nick’s heart on The Bachelor, with Vanessa accepting his Final Rose and a Neil Lane engagement ring at the end of the show. Aside from the usual relationship issues, the fact that they lived in different countries (Vanessa is Canadian and Nick is American) didn’t make their relationship any easier, and the couple separated in August 2017.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us [that] we have decided to end our engagement,” the former couple announced in a joint statement at the time. “We gave this relationship our all, and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for.

“We will continue to be there for each other no matter what,” they continued. “This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Three years later, Nick offered some insight into how their relationship “crashed and exploded.”

“If the speed of how your driving is equal to the effort you’re putting in, we were both going 100 miles per hour, but we were both going at opposite directions at one another,” Nick said in September 2020.

Nick has since moved on with girlfriend Natalie Joy

As for Vanessa, she got engaged to Joshua in August 2020, and they tied the knot in September of the following year.

“I didn’t change my last name, cause in Quebec women cannot legally change their surname after marriage,” the bride told her Instagram followers after the 2021 nuptials. “But it sounds cool to be a [wolf emoji].”

And now they’ve added a cub to the Wolfe pack. Congratulations!

[Photo Credit: McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]