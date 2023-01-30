Bachelor Alum Raven Gates Is Expecting A Second Baby With Her Husband Adam Gottschalk

Bachelor Nation has another baby on the way. Bachelor alum Raven Gates and her husband Adam Gottschalk made the happy announcement this week. Their second baby is coming this summer.

“Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us! . . . especially Adam,” Raven posted on Instagram, per Page Six.

The post included several photos of the happy couple, who’ve been married since 2021, and their adorable 1-year-old son, Gates. Raven is holding a strip of sonogram images in the photo shoot. Even the family dog was included in the celebration.

The couple welcomed Gates in January 2022, when the former Bachelor contestant gave birth in an emergency C-section.

“What was life before him??? I can’t recall,” the new mom gushed in her son’s Instagam debut. “God heard my prayers. My sweet baby is healthy. I am very blessed!”

After calling his wife a “trooper” in his own post, Adam added, “I have a love for you even more that I never knew I had . . . We’re getting ready for 2045 NFL draft already.”

Bachelor Nation first met the Hoxie, Arkansas native when she was the runner-up on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. Her husband competed on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. He was eliminated in week 7.

The pair first met and fell in love in Sayulita, Mexico, on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. They didn’t leave engaged at the end of the show, but wisely decided to keep dating and to get to know each other better. Adam finally got down on one knee on May 31, 2019. After three postponements due to the Covid pandemic, Raven and Adam finally became Mr. and Mrs. on April 16, 2021.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their baby boy’s first birthday with a golf-themed party. Calling motherhood a “beautiful gift” while sharing party pictures, the fashion boutique owner captioned the photos, “I rock him to sleep every night cherishing these moments, because I know one day he won’t let me hold him like this.” Sadly true. I always tell new moms to hold their baby as much as they can, because before you know it, they won’t want you to hold them anymore. It happens faster than you would believe.

Raven concluded her post by publicly asking her husband to help her “have more babies.” Ewww. TMI, Raven.

The BIP alum had previously shared her family planning in June 2022, “My OB recommended waiting a full year, since I had a C-Section.” But the couple were “hoping next January to start trying again.” They seem to be slightly ahead of schedule. These days it’s common practice to wait until after the first trimester to announce, so she’s probably at least three months along.

While she says she “would love to have a vaginal delivery” the second time around (Why, Raven, why?!), she doesn’t want to “stress about” her birth plan.

Best wishes to Raven and Adam and their growing family!

[Photo Credit: Paul Hebert via Getty Images]