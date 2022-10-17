Blake Shelton Announces His Exit From The Voice

Welp, after many years, several wins, and tons of laughs on The Voice, Blake Shelton announced he will be walking away from his chair and stepping down as a coach after season 23 which will premiere in 2023.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” he shared on his Instagram page. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Blake has been the longest-running coach on the series since its premiere in 2011. Clearly, he’s created some great relationships with his co-stars and the show’s contestants. He married his fellow coach, Gwen Stefani back in 2021 and thanked the show for it noting he’s made “lifelong bonds” with “every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani.”

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” he said.

“It wouldn’t happen without you!” he concluded.

Blake’s record on the show is impressive. He’s gained eight wins throughout his time in his chair and has coached 15 singes whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart. Typically known to snatch up those that had a country sound to them, Blake’s presence on the show is a staple and will definitely be noticed once he’s gone.

The Voice’s current judges Gwen, Camila Cabello, and John Legend will all be walking away from their chairs after season 22. Replacing them will be judges Niall Horan of One Direction and Chance the Rapper. Also returning to season 23 of The Voice is longtime judge, Kelly Clarkson.

[Photo Credit Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images]