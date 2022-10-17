The Bachelorette Alum Clare Crawley Is Engaged

Clare Crawley is engaged! Again! (How many times does this make now?)

The former Bachelorette star accepted a proposal from boyfriend Ryan Dawkins over the weekend in Las Vegas, she confirmed via Instagram on Monday.

“He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together,” Clare captioned a pic of her now-fiancé down on one knee. “The easiest YES of my life [heart emoji].”

Clare also shared a video of the intimate proposal, simply captioning it, “HIM [heart emoji],” as reported by Page Six.

The Sacramento hairstylist said she was “over the moon” with happiness following the engagement.

“This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago,” Clare explained. “It’s just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning.”

Clare contitnued to gush about her fiancé, saying, “Really what he’s in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me. It is something I have never experienced . . . It’s been such a gift having him in my life.”

The Mascot Sports CEO popped the question during a lantern release at the RiSE music festival on Friday.

Although the couple has been together for almost one year, they just recently went Instagram-official last month when Crawley posted a video of the pair laughing while listening to music in the car.

Ever since then, the pair haven’t been able to keep their hands — or mouths — off one another.

The former reality star joked about the “battle wounds” around her mouth after getting frisky with her boyfriend in an Instagram Story last month. Ewwwww! TMI, Clare!

“Also, no I didn’t get my lips done, it’s the consequence of having sensitive skin + a hot man with a beard,” Clare joked (bragged) while cooking.

Clare is something of a legend in Bachelor Nation. She first appeared on Season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014, competing for the heart of Juan Pablo Galavis. She dumped him like a hot potato after he both slut-shamed her following an intimate swim in the ocean in Vietnam and later whispered something offensive in her ear after their night together in the Fantasy Suite (what he said was never officially repeated, but it was reportedly along the lines of “I love f***ing you, but I don’t know you” — classy).

Clare then competed on Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she most famously appeared to have a heart-to-heart with a raccoon.

She also participated in Bachelor Winter Games in 2018, where she met Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. Even though Clare left the show early, they reconnected after filming ended. Benoit got down on one knee at the finale, which so many of the men do, and they got engaged — only to split two months later.

Prior to her relationship with Ryan, Clare famously got engaged to Dale Moss just four episodes into her stint as The Bachelorette in 2020. But once again, they broke up after only a couple of months. They did, however, date off and on for another year or so, before finally ending things for good in September 2021.

So now Clare has finally found her Happily Ever After. For the — is this the third time? I’ve lost count.

I like Clare. I really do. And I wish her well. She deserves to be happy. I hope she’s finally found her prince this time.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK CLARE AND RYAN WILL LAST? DO YOU THINK CLARE WILL ACTUALLY MAKE IT TO THE ALTAR THIS TIME AROUND?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]