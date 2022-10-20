The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 Trailer Is Here, And Lisa Hochstein’s Messy Divorce Is On Full Display

We’re still feeling the rush from BravoCon. Between all of the behind-the-scenes tea and exclusive sneak peeks, it’s enough to make your head spin. Out of everything that went down at this year’s con, one of the highlights of the weekend came during the Real Housewives of Miami panel, where fans got their first look at the season 5 trailer. People shared the trailer shortly after it made its BravoCon debut, and in just three minutes, these ladies are making it clear that Peacock made the right call by resurrecting this show.

Of course, we’ve been following Lisa Hochstein’s whirlwind divorce from Dr. Lenny Hochstein in the headlines over the last few months, but it looks like season 5 of RHOM is about to give us a front-row seat to all of the drama. The trailer starts with a heavy dose of Lisa. “I don’t know if my marriage is going to survive,” she says before a quick montage of her Lenny-centric taglines from past seasons.

“In the blink of an eye, my life changed,” Lisa explains through tears in the trailer. “I’m losing my best friend, I’m losing my husband — to another woman.”

We know that this other woman is a model named Katharina Mazepa, and earlier this year, Lisa allegedly confronted her and Lenny at a nightclub. In the aftermath, Katharina claimed that Lisa cyberbullied her through a fake Instagram account, and she even filed a restraining order against the mother of two. The bottom line is: there’s enough drama here to last Lisa through seasons 5 and 6.

However, it’s not all just doom, gloom, and divorce in season 5 of RHOM. The trailer teases plenty of fun, fashion, and lighthearted drama with all of the former Housewives returning: Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, and Guerdy Abraira. In addition, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth will return as friends.

Another familiar face in the trailer—even if it’s just for a quick cameo—is Lea Black. We see our first glimpse of the RHOM OG giving some of her signature tough love to Lisa amid the divorce. She tells her, “I know you want to make it work, I know you’d love to see you guys back together — that’s not gonna happen.”

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami premieres on Peacock on December 8th with the first four episodes dropping right away. Get your cockies ready.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE SEASON 5 RHOM TRAILER? ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE LEA BLACK RETURN TO THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Peacock]