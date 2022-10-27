The Bachelorette’s Thomas Jacobs Proposes to Becca Kufrin 5 Months After Her Proposal

When former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin famously proposed to her boyfriend Thomas Jacobs several months ago, he promised to return the favor eventually. And on October 22 he fulfilled his promise, when he got down on one knee and popped the question to Becca in a romantic fall-themed beach day.

“Quick getaway to one of our favorite places,” Thomas shared in a post the next day, which featured sweet scenes of their couple’s weekend bike riding and visiting a pumpkin patch. “Ojai: The Valley of the Moon.”

This engagement comes five months after Becca took matters into her own hands and asked Thomas to marry her first. So why did she feel the moment was right to propose to her man?

“We knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together,” Becca shared with E! News. “But he obviously just thought he was going to be the one to do it. No questions asked.”

Becca hopes her taking charge will inspire others to do the same, although I would think some guys wouldn’t like having that “control” of the relationship taken away from them. I guess you’ve gotta really know your man before taking that step. Some might think it a bit “desparate,” but why shouldn’t a woman have the option of going after what she wants? If the guy loves her, he should be onboard with it.

“I hope, if anything,” Becca continued, “other women can see this and be like, ‘You know what, screw the norm. I’m gonna rock the boat and do it my way if that’s what feels right.'”

And the couple aren’t just celebrating their two proposals. Over the summer, Becca and Thomas announced that they had bought a house in San Diego.

“Officially co-home owners!” Becca captioned the July 15 Instagram of the couple sitting on their new front porch with their two dogs. “Tommy is my new roommate, and Minno & Leo are our new tenants. Let’s fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies.”

Thomas also celebrated the big step with his own social media post, writing, “So, got a new forever roommate today. Please don’t kill me when I tear up the house over the next 3 months.”

Better get all the renovations done before those babies start coming along, Thomas!

[Photo Credit: ABC/Dara-Michelle Farr]