The Bachelor Complete Guide: Updates, Seasons, Who’s Still Together

The Bachelor has been entertaining viewers for over 20 years. The show first premiered in March 2002 and has since grown into a juggernaut franchise, which we’ll explain in this Bachelor guide.

Alex Michel helped kick off the show as the first man to take on the coveted role of “The Bachelor.” Each week, fans tuned in to see a group of eligible women fight for the affection of the Harvard graduate.

The show has changed quite a bit in the last two decades, so if you’re in need of a refresher, we have you covered.

Zach Shallcross was the latest hunk to take on the role. In the finale, Zach chose Kaity Biggar, a travel nurse from Ontario, to be his bride on the March 27, 2023 finale.

The lovebirds are still going strong. Kaity recently revealed she and Zach moved in together in a July 9 Instagram post. “Officially roommates????,” she wrote alongside photos of her and Zach.

Seasons

The Bachelor currently has 27 seasons. In the early seasons, the Bachelor was selected through a casting process, but Bob Guiney broke the mold in Season 4 when he was chosen to be the lead after appearing on Trista Rehn‘s season of The Bachelorette.

Afer Bob’s season, the show returned to form. But in 2009, Jason Mesnick became the second Bachelorette star to be cast as the lead. Since then, casting the Bachelor from the previous Bachelorette season has become the standard.

In 2021, Matt James became the first lead in nine seasons that didn’t previously appear on The Bachelorette.

Who’s Still Together

Unfortunately, The Bachelor doesn’t have a high success rate. Most of the couples from the show have split but there are a few success stories.

Season 13 Bachelor Jason Mesnick and his runner-up Molly Malaney are still going strong over a decade later. Jason initially chose Melissa Rycroft but later broke off the engagement to pursue a relationship with Molly. The two got married in 2010 and have since welcomed a daughter named Riley Anne. Molly is also a stepmom to Jason’s son, Ty, from a previous relationship.

In the Season 17 finale, Bachelor Sean Lowe chose Catherine Giudici to be his bride and it’s safe to say he made the right choice. The two have since tied the knot and have welcomed three children together.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. ended up with someone from his season of The Bachelor, but it wasn’t his final pick. In the season finale, Arie pulled a Jason Mesnick when he broke up with his fiancé, Becca Kufrin, to pursue his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. The ABC star caught a lot of heat at the time, but given that he and and Lauren are still together, it’s fair to say he made the right call. Since their time on the show, Arie and Lauren have gotten married and welcomed three children.

Matt James chose Rachael Kirkconnell in the final episode, but the two split while the season was airing. During the season’s run, the Georgia native faced backlash online after a photo of her attending an Old South, Antebellum-themed party surfaced online. The couple briefly split over the controversy but have since reconnected.

Spin Offs

The Bachelor has inspired numerous spinoffs. The franchise has become an international success, with several countries creating their own version of the popular ABC show. Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland are just a few of the countries that have jumped on The Bachelor train.

There have also been quite a few American spinoffs that stemmed from The Bachelor. The most popular spin offs are The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelorette follows the same format as The Bachelor except with a female lead.

Bachelor in Paradise is a dating show where singles from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette hang out on a beach in Mexico, fall in love, and stir up drama.

Lesser known American spinoffs include The Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor Pad.

