Naomie Olindo Has A New Man, But Don’t Expect To See Him On Southern Charm Anytime Soon

Love is in the air in Charleston, South Carolina! Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo has a new man, and no, it’s not Whitney Sudler-Smith. The news of Naomie’s new beau first came from none other than Craig Conover—because who better to dish on your new man than your ex-boyfriend?

Us Weekly spoke to Craig, and when dishing on Naomie and Whitney’s season 8 hookup, he revealed that there isn’t anything serious brewing between his two castmates because Naomie already has someone outside of the show.

“She’s been dating someone for six months,” the Sewing Down South founder revealed. “She has her own life, and I have mine.”

With the news of a new man floating around, People later caught up with Naomie to get the details. It turns out that her new man is just a regular guy, and she’s trying to keep him as far away as possible from the public eye.

“I think you guys all know, I mean, the train wrecks that have been my previous relationships. I just don’t think it’s good to share with the world,” Naomie explained. “Relationships are hard enough… so sharing it with all these people to have an opinion about it, I just don’t think — I’m just not willing to do that anymore.”

Naomie shared that the two lovebirds have known each other for years—way before she was a Bravolebrity. However, the sparks didn’t start flying until recently.

“We were set up on a blind date nine years ago,” Naomie revealed. “It didn’t work out then, but it was just one date, and now things are different, but I really can’t say anything about it. It’s just a part of my life that I’m gonna keep private now because I’ve kinda got my ass handed to me sharing things before.”

Since Naomie barely feels comfortable revealing the full story about how she met her new boyfriend, it’s probably safe to say that we won’t see this mystery man pop up on Southern Charm anytime soon. Still, the publication asked her about the possibility.

“I don’t think I ever will,” Naomie confirmed when asked about bringing her new guy onto the show. “It’s not just him, it’s in general. I don’t think that I would ever share a relationship on camera again.”

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY TO SEE NAOMIE IN A RELATIONSHIP AGAIN? DO YOU THINK SHE’S MAKING THE RIGHT DECISION TO KEEP HER NEW RELATIONSHIP AWAY FROM THE CAMERAS?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]