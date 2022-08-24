Craig Conover Insinuates That Naomie Olindo And Whitney Sudler-Smith Hooked Up More Than Once

Season 8 of Southern Charm has been a sight to behold, and that hasn’t always been in a good way. The best part has been watching Madison LeCroy rightfully ascend to the Queen Bee Budweiser of the group without Austen Kroll holding her back. Otherwise, we’ve had some new additions like Olivia Flowers that haven’t brought any much-needed reinvigorated energy to the group. Hey, at least Naomie Olindo is back to cause some drama with her ex Craig Conover and beyond.

Craig and Naomie are old news. Well, sort of. He’s dating Paige DeSorbo from Summer House pretty seriously these days. However, he and Naomie had one last rendezvous (or two) before Paige and Craig got official. Messy messy. Now, when Naomie isn’t fighting with Kathryn Dennis or annoying Craig, she’s living her single-girl fantasy. And after Little Craig and Peaches’ extravagant dog wedding, Naomie was feeling the love and got close to a Southern Charm OG.

Everyone was thrown for a loop when it was revealed that Naomie hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith after the dog wedding of the decade. Maybe it was his electric guitar playing that caught her eye, but who really knows? Patricia Altschul is probably thrilled and already planning Naomie and Whitney’s wedding. Even though Craigy was pretty shocked to see who his ex decided to move on with, that didn’t stop him from spilling a little tea about the situation to Us Weekly.

Craig was dishing about Naomie and Whitney’s romance and insinuated that it may have not been a one-time thing. “It wasn’t a short-lived thing,” he said. “They definitely filmed a lot more than what you’ve seen so far. So, I’m kind of excited with everyone else to see, you know, Whitney dating someone.” Hold up, Pillow King — say what? Whitney and Naomie dating? They probably went on one date for the sake of the cameras, but it is pretty uncalled for. Poor Patricia, she’ll definitely get her hopes up.

Craig is a reality TV vet and knows the business, so he knew that the hook-up between Naomie and Whitney would be a treat for Southern Charm fans. “I remember laughing so hard. And being told that I needed to get serious,” Craig said. “I thought it was gonna be great TV and … I couldn’t wait for it to, like, come out. [It] was a good secret that everyone kept.” I’m actually shocked Craig and Austen were able to keep this secret, considering how well they handled the Kristin Cavallari of it all.

