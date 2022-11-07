Real Housewives Of Miami Star Dr. Nicole Martin Explains Why She Hasn’t Started Wedding Planning Yet

No rush. Dr. Nicole Martin surprised fans when she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Anthony Lopez on New Year’s Eve. What made it so surprising was that Nicole spent all of her Real Housewives of Miami rookie season talking about how she didn’t care about getting engaged or married. The Miami-based couple have been together for 7 years and share a young son together.

Despite the excitement, Nicole recently told E! News that she hasn’t even started wedding planning. Said Nicole, “We unexpectedly sold our home and we just bought a new house, so we’re dealing with that.” She added, “We’re in the process of moving and remodeling so we focused our energy on that. We did have a fabulous engagement party, which you guys will see on the upcoming season. And I think once we get settled we’ll focus on the wedding.”

That house they sold? It went for $44 million and the buyers were none other than Amazon founder and capitalist overlord Jeff Bezos’ parents. Prior to the sale, the couple spent a year renovating the 9,000 square-foot mansion. When it was featured in in Architectural Digest, Nicole and Anthony shared that they added a wine cellar, a movie theater and a hydraulic car life in their garage. Fancy stuff.

Sadly, viewers won’t get to see the Nicole’s new house on the upcoming season of RHOM. Nicole revealed that it’s because they “actually sold right when we finished filming. But hopefully if there’s a next season you guys will get to see the remodel and the whole process.”

The longtime pair revealed their engagement in early January, which drew some suspicion from her castmates. Especially given what Nicole has said in the past. But Nicole maintains that there is nothing to be suspicious about. She shared, “We’ve talked about marriage before. I think we both knew it would happen one day. I just didn’t know that day was coming so soon. It was a total surprise!”

Nicole and Anthony were in Aspen when he asked her to marry him with a 10 carat stone. “It was simple and private, and nothing short of perfect. It was early morning on New Year’s Eve and we just woke up. We were cuddling in bed, watching the sun start to rise and glisten on the snow,” she gushed of the proposal.

