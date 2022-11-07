The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey And Erich Schwer Officially Call It Quits

The champagne and roses have come to an end for Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer.

To no one’s surprise, The Bachelorette couple has ended their relationship only two months after getting engaged on the Season 19 finale, making the score on broken engagements for the season 2 for 2 (co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia didn’t even make it to the finale with her fiancé Tino Franco, who was accused of kissing another woman before the show even ended).

After releasing a statement last week that the couple would go forward “supporting each other from afar,” E! News is reporting that Gabby has officially called things off.

“She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” an insider said. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out, but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”

Bachelor Nation fans had noticed on the Halloween night airing of Dancing with the Stars that Gabby‘s engagement ring was conspicuously missing from her finger, as was Erich from the studio audience.

I find it kind of funny that fans (myself included) would look at her ring finger every week to check if the Neal Lane diamond is still there. It’s almost like we were expecting them to break up at any moment. Like those fake Bachelor Nation engagements don’t last or something. Go figure.

“I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” Gabby explained at the time. “So, I understand [the fans’] concern, but we’re just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Even though he wasn’t physically at the show, Erich was showing his support for Gabby that night by urging his followers to vote for the ICU nurse on his social media.

A more revealing tidbit, however, is that the exes haven’t posted about each another on their Instagram feeds since October 12th.

Gabby and Erich‘s engagement got off to a rocky start, when text messages that the real estate analyst allegedly sent to his ex before coming on the show came to light ahead of the finale.

The alleged messages accused Erich of breaking up with his former girlfriend in order to be on the show and advance his career, which he strongly denied.

“I met this girl about a month before this all started, and I had no idea I was going to come here,” Erich explained on the show’s finale. “I handled it poorly 100 percent.”

Gabby forgave her then fiancé at the time, although making it clear that she didn’t condone his actions.

“His honesty and willing[ness] to take accountability is all I can really ask for,” Gabby said during the “After the Final Rose” episode. “And it is something that I want in a partner.”

Apparently not anymore.

It’s a good thing nobody watches The Bachelor franchise shows to witness lasting relationships form. Honestly, I only watch for the fancy dates, the exotic locations and yes, the drama. But unfortunately, the true love stories are few and far between.

And personally, I thought both Rachel and Gabby were pretty immature and unrealistic in their expectations. Go get a little more life experience and grow up a bit before finding your life partner.

TELL US – ARE YOU AT ALL SURPRISED THAT GABBY AND ERICH HAVE ALREADY CALLED IT QUITS? WERE YOU CHECKING FOR THE RING ON HER FINGER EACH WEEK LIKE I WAS?

[Photo Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images]