Bachelor Nation’s Krystal Nielson Is Engaged To Miles Bowles For “All The Right Reasons”

The Bachelor alum Krystal Nielson and boyfriend Miles Bowles are engaged after more than two years of dating.

Krystal and Miles posted a joint Instagram announcement on October 25, alongside photos of the proposal, including one of Miles down on one knee and one of the Missoula, Montana native’s sparkly new engagement ring.

The caption read, “For all the right reasons. [heart emoji],” as reported by Us Magazine.

The couple previously welcomed their first child together in April 2021. “Our little Angel is here [angel emoji],” Krystal captioned an Instagram pic of her and her baby girl at the time.

“Officially a family man!” Miles captioned his own post with the same photo.

The fitness coach announced in November 2020 that she was expecting her first child with her then-boyfriend. “The best things in life happen unexpectedly,” Krystal wrote on Instagram at the time. “The best stories began with, ‘And then all of the sudden.’ The best adventures are never planned. Free yourself from expectations. The best will come when you least expect it.”

The surprise pregnancy happened only a year after the couple were set up by Krystal’s fitness trainer.

“[My trainer] came over and she’s like, ‘I have the perfect guy for you. It’s Katie’s son.’ And I was like, ‘Katie and I are friends! I can’t date her son!'” Krystal recalled in November 2020. “And she just kind of really encouraged it for weeks. Then when we met, I just knew why she was so certain of us being a great match for each other.”

The lovebirds, however, kept their relationship status quiet until October 2020, when Krystal posted a photo with her new beau on social media.

“I am so happy to be moving forward in this new chapter of my life,” Krystal announced. “We have been keeping our relationship private for several months, so that we could really focus on building a solid foundation and getting to know each other outside of what you see in the media.”

She added, “I feel so blessed to have Miles as my partner . . . For our families to be so excited, so supportive [is a blessing] and we just couldn’t be more excited.”

Bachelor Nation fans should remember Krystal previously dating Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Season 22 of The Bachelor. She was eliminated in week 6 of the show.

Krystal was given a second chance at love on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she met and got engaged to Bachelorette alum Chris Randone in 2018. The pair tied the knot less than a year later, but ultimately called it quits in early 2020.

Six months after the end of her marriage, Krystal confirmed her new romance with Miles. Following the announcement of her pregnancy in November 2020, she revealed that Chris had reached out to congratulate her on the big news.

“He texted me and said he thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother, and he’s really, really happy for me and hopes that we can become friends and be there for each other,” Krystal said at the time. “So we are on really good terms.”

[Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Clique Hospitality]