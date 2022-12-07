Will Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin And Thomas Jacobs Televise Their Wedding?

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and her fiancé Thomas Jacobs are planning a wedding!

After watching the blossoming of their romance on the 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, fans may be hoping to see a TV wedding. But don’t hold your breath for bride-to-be Becca to “do the damn thing” with cameras rolling.

“I think right now we would probably say no to a TV wedding,” Becca recently told E! News. “At least the vows and the ceremony I would want to keep more intimate and have that just be between us and our families. The party, if that were to be on TV, I wouldn’t say no.”

After having so much of her life exposed on reality TV, especially the nasty filmed-as-it-was-happening breakup with Bachelor star and then-fiancé Arie Luyendyk Jr., can anybody really blame her for wanting to keep her special day private, for close friends and family only?

Following the brutally heartbreaking end of her engagement to Arie, Becca was given a second chance to find love when she took over the lead on Season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. She was the one offering the roses this time, and ended the season by getting engaged to medical sales rep Garrett Yrigoyen.

Garrett and Becca were engaged for two years, before splitting in 2020 over differences in their core values.

So while everything is still in the planning stage, Becca hasn’t entirely ruled out the possibility of a televised wedding. “I understand people have been with me since the beginning. They know me from The Bachelor, getting proposed to multiple times and not seeing that full story come together,” she explained. “I understand why people would want to maybe see that at some point. But if it happens, it happens. I’ve learned I can’t say no to anything, because when I say no, it always ends up happening,” Becca added.

The Minnesota native stated, “If it can be done tastefully and respectfully and true to who we are, maybe. I’m not saying yes. I’m not saying no.” I can see how letting ABC pay for everything would be tempting though. Weddings are expensive!

After Becca took things into her own hands and proposed to Thomas in May of this year, he followed suit with a proposal of his own — and another engagement ring — in October, cleverly staged at a pumpkin carving event. Becca joked at the time, “I never thought he’d actually propose after I just got done stabbing a pumpkin and had pumpkin guts under my fingernails!”

RELATED: The Bachelor Alums becca Kufrin And Thomas Jacobs Are Homeowners

Now that they’ve begun actual wedding planning, the couple still needs to finalize some crucial details, like settling on a date and a location. “We initially wanted to do it around my dad’s birthday, just because it has such a special date,” Becca shared, as a way of honoring her late father. “We’re hoping October, but we want to keep it very small, very intimate so it would just be immediate family.” Becca continued, “We might elope. We would love to do it in Ojai, which is such a special place to us. But then we’re thinking maybe in January of 2024, we have a big party like ’20s-Gatsby-champagne-towers theme, where it’s more of just a celebration,” she added.

One thing attendees can expect is for the wedding to “not be traditional by any means.” Becca just wants everyone to have “a blast.”

“We’re going to have food trucks and games and a live swing band there,” Becca stated. “Most of my family and friends will be traveling [from] Minnesota, so I want it to be more of an experience for them, where they can celebrate all weekend and not just four hours of a ceremony and a sit-down meal. I just want everyone to mingle and have a good time. That’s what we’re aiming for.” She added, “I say that now, but we don’t have anything set.”

Sounds like it’s going to be a fun party, and I can’t help but hope we get to see Becca finally tie the knot, after all we’ve seen her go through. I find it hard to believe she would turn down the assist with the expense once she really gets into planning.

At any rate, I wish Becca and Thomas the best. Here’s to a happy life together!

[Photo Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images]