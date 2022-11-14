Big Brother 24’s Joseph Abdin And Taylor Hale Are Officially In A Relationship

It’s official! Big Brother 24’s Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin have finally confirmed their romantic relationship outside of the BB house. We all saw this coming, and just assumed they were official from finale night onward, but, we do appreciate them keeping us viewers in the loop.

Taylor and Joseph spilled all the tea to People, giving us SO much. From the sounds of it, Taylor knew that she would be Joseph after the show ended, one way or another. “My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we’d find a way to be together,” she said. “His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privelege of sharing our hearts with each other.”

This makes me so happy. Taylor endured one of the hardest seasons in the history of Big Brother, not only was she targeted repeatedtly, she escaped the block time and time again, eventually becoming season 24’s winner. Also to add, she’s the shows first Black female winner. She deserves her flowers, truly. And it appears Joseph is giving them to her. “I love him so much — I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she said.

Honestly, I’m not suprised here. Joseph was Taylor’s biggest champion in the house — rooting for her every step of the way. He adds to the conversation with People saying, “From the moment I saw Taylor, I knew she was something special. Our spark started within the show and we decided to wait until after the game. Since then, we have only gotten closer and confirmed what we already knew.”

Pretty smart move for both Taylor and Joseph. When you’re inside the BB house, you want to focus completely on the game. And, you don’t want to become a target because you’re tied to someone else in the game.

“It has been a rollercoaster of experiences, but I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else. She is a remarkable woman that I am so grateful to call mine,” he continues. “She may have won Big Brother, but I won so much more.”

[Photo Credit: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc]