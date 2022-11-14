Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer

“She’s a piece of sh-t. She’s trash,” spoken ever so eloquently by Tamra Judge.

While out at dinner in New York City with Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra was caught allegedly sharing how she really felt about Real Housewives of New York original, Ramona Singer. According to Page Six, during the dinner in the Big Apple, Tamara supposedly shared how she “f-cking hates” Ramona- so I would not expect to hear about the two of them spending ‘Turtle Time’ together anytime soon.

Tamra was hanging and chatting with Heather and Terry at a hotel bar during BravoCon 2022 when she was overheard proclaiming her disgust for Ramona. “She’s still on the show” the OC fitness guru questioned the Dubrows before sealing it with, “sorry, I f–king hate her.” Both ladies are actually OG’s of their show. Ramona has been on RHONY since the beginning- 13 seasons back. Then you got Tamara that has been on RHOC on-and-off for 12 seasons now. So, I mean, we’re talking about some serious Housewives history here.

No matter if it’s true or not or how she feels about Ramona, Tamra is ready to make her RHOC comeback. She is ready to bring the drama and to bring the shade. The success of Ultimate Girls Trip and her appearances at BravoCon, she’s on point, and we’re excited to see her deliver.

TELL US: ARE YOU TEAM TAMRA VS. TEAM RAMONA? ARE YOU EXCITED THAT TAMRA IS COMING BACK? DO YOU THINK THAT SHE CAN SAVE THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]