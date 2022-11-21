Bachelorette Star Erich Schwer Addresses Split From Gabby Windey

Former Bachelorette contestant Erich Schwer is finally talking about his breakup with ex-fiancée Gabby Windey, admitting to his Instagram followers that they “ultimately were not each other’s people.”

Just one day after Gabby was quoted as saying that they “weren’t each other’s best match,” Erich said much the same thing, as reported by Page Six.

“It’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” Erich posted in a lengthy message on his Instagram Story Tuesday.

“We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way, and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back,” he said, adding that Gabby is “an amazing person” and that he will “always root for her.”

Erich also seemingly touched on his numerous controversies over the past few months and shared that he has “learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes,” as he continues “to better myself every day.”

“I am hoping to take this time with my family and loved ones and focus on myself,” he continued, before hinting at future projects that he’s “been working hard” on.

The former couple, who got engaged on The Bachelorette series, called it quits when they realized they just weren’t as compatible as they had previously thought.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” Gabby admitted to dancing partner Val Chmerkovskiy on Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars.

Breakup rumors arose last month when sharp-eyed fans noticed Gabby wasn’t wearing her engagement ring and Erich wasn’t shown cheering her on from the DWTS audience.

While the former NFL cheerleader tried to avoid speculation by releasing a statement that the couple were “supporting each other from afar,” the truth of their breakup eventually came to light.

“Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out, but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future,” an insider said, adding that Gabby felt like they “weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page.”

So in other words, they just weren’t meant to be. Once again producers were attempting to force a relationship between two “pretty” virtual strangers who really had nothing in common. I think I may have just written the entire Bachelor franchise synopsis in 25 words or less.

TELL US – WERE YOU AT ALL SURPRISED BY GABBY AND ERICH’S BREAKUP? DID YOU SEE IT COMING AHEAD OF TIME?

[Photo Credit: Getty]