Dancing With The Stars Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reacts To Kirstie Alley’s Death; Says “I Love You Very Much”

The world was shocked to learn that popular actress Kirstie Alley died on December 5, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. US Weekly reported that her children, Lillie Stevenson and William True Stevenson, confirmed her passing on Kirstie’s Instagram. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they wrote. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” her children added.

Kirstie was well-known for her acting roles in the TV comedy Cheers, and the Look Who’s Talking movies.

The actress also competed in Season 12 and Season 15 of Dancing with the Stars. Both times, she was paired with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Kirstie brought so much joy to the DWTS ballroom when she danced. The duo became close friends following their first run for the mirror ball in 2011. But their relationship started to fracture in 2012.

In 2016, Maksim, who is married to fellow dance pro Peta Murgatroyd, revealed to US Weekly that he was not “allowed” to have a friendship with Kirstie because he was friends with Leah Remini. Leah was a former Scientologist. “I find it ridiculous for an adult human being to “disconnect” from someone,” Maksim stated. “But everyone is entitled to their own insanity.”

Maksim shared his feelings about Kirstie’s passing on Instagram, per US Weekly. “My dearest Kirstie, We haven’t spoken lately and I’ll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say that I love you very much and I wish you the most peaceful rest,” Maksim wrote.

“You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of the brightest moments of my personal and professional life,” he continued. “Some of our relationship is heavily documented. Most of it is known to select few. All of it was like a wild rollercoaster. From Maude to DJ Lil Buttercup you were always all in for life,” Maksim added.

“I remember how absolutely wild you were, and I start to tear up. Something you’d absolutely hate,” the dance pro said. “And now I can’t help but smile because I remembered exactly what you wanted me to say at your funeral. Don’t think I can do it here …” Maksim added.

He concluded his tribute with the words, “I thought you’d be around forever. I wish we spoke often. Thank you for everything.” Maksim added, “I love you, Kirstie Alley. RIP.”

Maksim’s brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, added his own tribute in the comments. “You and her met at the perfect time in each others lives. I saw how much joy and discovery you’d given her and she reciprocated it tenfold,” Val wrote. “What incredible memories you, and we all shared with her.” DWTS pro Louis Van Amstel wrote, “Kirstie was one special lady. Unique. One of a kind. Such a loss. Thank you for posting!” he added.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba also shared her thoughts. “I loved watching you two together. You guys had magic chemistry. No fear. Just two strong people who were even stronger together,” she said. “I only knew her from where I sat… and a few quick interactions. I can’t imagine how you are feeling. Sending love and support. This is a beautiful post,” she added.

You will be missed, Kirstie.

