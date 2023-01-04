Tarek El Moussa Shares He Had “Lonely Holidays” Before Meeting Selling Sunset Star Heather Rae Young

Real estate investor and television personality Tarek El Moussa is best recognized for his role as co-host of HGTV’s Flip or Flop with Christina Hall, his ex-wife. The couple discovered success house flipping as a substitute for their prior real estate selling firm, which suffered during the 2008 financial crisis.

Also in crisis- Tarek and Christina’s marriage. The couple was forced to leave their home in 2008 and move into a $700/month rental. The two then experimented with a novel real estate tactic: house flipping. Tarek sent HGTV an audition film from their first flip in which he and Christina were transforming a home. The network picked it up and the show has been on for about 10 seasons, which is really impressive. After marrying in 2009, the couple divorced in 2018 – but they still collaborated on Flip or Flop until 2022.

In 2019 Tarek met Heather Rae Young, star of Selling Sunset. They wed in 2021 and are now expecting a baby in 2023. You might think things moved rather fast for ‘ol Tarek, but he’s here to tell you there were some pretty lonely hours days in between marriages 1 and 2. Us Weekly has the details.

Ahead of Tarek’s new baby on the way, he dedicated a touching post to his beloved new wifey on Instagram. “Dedicating this post to my wife who is an absolute rockstar!! She manages to make every Christmas better than the last — even while being in her third trimester. ” Tarek included a photo of himself and Heather. “She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays:) and sets up elves around the house for the kids, dresses us all up in Christmas pjs for family photos, laughs through the chaos, and makes sure to get everyone gifts that make them feel special,” Tarek gushed.

“For a while there I had some lonely holidays and I’m never going back! I don’t know how she does it, but I feel so lucky,” he said. Heather responded in the comments with, “You are my rock. I love you so much.” Oh my god guys, WE GET IT. These two are definitely still in the honeymoon phase because Tarek and Heather fawn over each other on social media regularly, as lovebirds do.

Heather shared via Instagram that she felt like his wife from the jump. “Tarek treated me like a wife from the beginning and he was so supportive of me being a stepmom to the kids right away, but there’s something extra special about officially being the El Moussa family.” And now Heather awaits a little El Moussa of her own! The incredibly and quite obviously happy couple is expecting a little boy who is scheduled to appear early this year.

[Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images]