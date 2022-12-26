Pregnant Selling Sunset Star Heather Rae El Moussa Placed On Bed Rest Due To Nerve Pain

Busy times are ahead for Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband, Tarek El Moussa. The couple are over the moon and announced Baby El Moussa is loading and will make his or her debut in early 2023. While Heather has been forming a child in her body, her body is fighting back with some severe nerve pain.

She explained in an Instagram story that the baby is good but her sciatica pain is downright horrifying and her doc has placed her on bedrest. E! has the details. Heather said, “Everything’s good with baby. I am not doing very good. The sciatica pain is just unbearable, worse than before, so she [the doctor] wants me resting, laying down.”

I have a personal pain scale and I would like to share that sciatica is clocking in at a good #3 or #4, right behind natural childbirth, kidney stones, and wisdom tooth pain. Sciatica is no joke and oh my god it is downright debilitating when you are full of baby. Heather isn’t completely psyched about the bed rest though, “Obviously, [the] most important thing is feeling better, taking care of the baby.” This is the “you have to take care of yourself before you can take care of others” chapter in the Mom Handbook.

Heather added, “Getting close but there’s still some time, so I have to do what’s best.” Along with getting plenty of rest, she is trying acupuncture and doing physical therapy. She said, “I definitely cannot feel this for the rest of the pregnancy.” I mean you can but you certainly do not want to and unfortunately pain medication whilst pregnant is pretty limited.

Heather has also been hanging out with her step-kids and soaking up support from her friends and family. According to Tarek, his children are very much looking forward to their new sibling. The couple were actually in the middle of IVF when Heather got pregnant naturally, so this has been a journey from the jump.

Hopefully Heather gets some relief from her pain and can transition into a smooth delivery. While it might not be fun in the moment, enjoy that bed rest while you can!

[Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images ]