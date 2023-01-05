Bachelorette Katie Thurston Spent NYE With The Circle Hottie Nick Uhlenhuth

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is single and not afraid to mingle. But her New Year’s Eve night out with The Circle Season 3 contestant Nick Uhlenhuth has fans wondering if she’s got a new romance.

Bachelor Nation followers will remember that Katie first met previous boyfriend John Hersey on night one of her season of The Bachelorette. Even though they seemed to have a spark, the Renton, Washington native sent him home at the second rose ceremony, before going on to get engaged to Blake Moynes in the season finale.

Katie and Blake‘s engagement was short-lived, however. Aren’t most of them? To nobody’s suprise they called it off six months later in October 2021. A month before news of the split broke, Katie had moved to San Diego and rekindled her friendship with John, which they both insisted was merely platonic, despite Blake’s suspicions to the contrary. But a month later, in November 2021, People confirmed that the pair were officially dating.

When John and Katie also broke up in June 2022, John rushed to Katie’s defense when an Internet troll placed the blame on Katie for not being able to “get a guy.”

“You will speak a finite number of words throughout your life. I urge you to speak more kindly. Especially about someone you don’t know,” John clapped back. “I have never been so supported or unconditionally loved by a partner. Assuming and implying that Katie is doing anything wrong does not sit right with me.” What a sweetheart to defend his ex like that!

But now the bank marketing manager is looking forward to a New Year. Could her optimism be due to a new relationship on the horizon? US Weekly definitely thinks so, as Katie anticipated celebrating her birthday on January 3, 2023.

“I used to hate having a birthday so close to the New Year, but now I love it! It’s this full circle moment each year that marks a brand new chapter,” the Season 17 Bachelorette captioned an Instagram post on her birthday. “I’m excited to be 32 in 2023. In my gut, I just know, this is going to be one hell of a year and I’m so excited! [champagne emoji] My 2023 mantra: Watch me [sunglasses emoji].”

Followers wasted no time pointing out Katie’s solo photo with Nick, which was included with several group shots. The Circle alum also shared pictures on his social media featuring Katie. “I couldn’t be more stoked for 2023. I truly think it’s gonna be an incredible year of personal growth and adventure. Buckle up!!!” the former Netflix cast member captioned his Instagram post.

Some in Bachelor Nation are interpreting the pics as photographic evidence of a blossoming relationship. According to one TikTok user, the pair even kissed in a photo that wasn’t shared on either of their social media.

Katie‘s sure had her share of false starts, as so many of us have. That’s just life. I don’t know that much about Nick (I don’t even remember him from The Circle, even though my hubby and I have watched every season,) but maybe he’ll wind up being the One. Only time will tell.

TELL US – WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE KATIE FINALLY FIND HER GUY? HOW SWEET IS JOHN HERSEY FOR CONTINUING TO DEFEND KATIE FOLLOWING THEIR BREAKUP?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]