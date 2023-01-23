New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Promises A “Drama-Free” Season

What?! Newly minted Bachelor Zach Shallcross says his season will be drama-free?! How can we legally call it The Bachelor without the catfights and the tears? Isn’t that why we watch?

“I would tell the critics and the fans, if you wanna watch something or this show and actually see love and no bulls—t and not a scene or not an act, then I think you’re really gonna love this [season],” the tech executive exclusively told US Weekly. “If you are someone that wants the unnecessary dumb drama — alright, [but] I might not be your guy. Plain and simple,” he added. I’ll believe it when I see it. He may not yet have seen what goes on in the women’s mansion when he’s not there.

Bachelor Nation first met Zach on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, which starred the not-so-dynamic duo of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. The current Texas resident dated Rachel on the show, but their relationship went south following the fantasy suite dates. As everyone knows, Rachel and Gabby both got engaged to other guys, but their respective relationships have both ended.

“I know what I want out of this, and I know what it takes to have that healthy relationship,” Zach said. He admitted that he and Rachel had issues with “communication” that kept them from really hitting it off.

As Zach got ready to meet the 30 contestants, he tried not to set too many guidelines for himself. He also decided not to judge himself when it came to kissing anyone on the first night.

“Going into night one, I didn’t have any rules for myself. I think that would be, you know, stopping myself from just fully taking in and meeting all the women,” he said.

Zach continued,“I guess one rule was I wanted to meet and speak with all the women I can [with] whatever time allowed and can make work. That was most important to me. Regards to the kissing, sometimes you just had that connection and it’s like, ‘Who am I to deny that?’ If it feels right, if it’s forced, definitely not. But if it’s natural and it’s mutual, then hell, ‘Why not?’” he commented.

Over the years, the rules on whether or not it’s okay for the lead to drop the L-word have been blurry, too. My opinion is that if he (or she) is not sure that person is THE ONE, don’t say it! And for God’s sake, don’t tell multiple people that you’re in love with them. That’s just asking for trouble. I’m looking at you, Clayton Echard.

“I feel like the Bachelor world — Bachelor/Bachelorette — they literally coined the different terms of love: ‘Falling in love, in love, I love you.’ For me, yeah, it was something that was definitely in my mind,” Zach shared. “I’m someone that believes you have one true love, like, the one person that your heart just yearns for. The one you think of when you go to bed. The one you think of when you wake up,” he stated.

He continued, “You only have one love, but there are varying degrees of love to get to that point. And your heart knows what it wants.” The Bachelor added, “It can get pulled into different directions and that’s something that can happen. But for me, I am a firm believer that there is just that one true love.”

Zach believes in “one true love.” Isn’t that cute? He’s so young.

Did he actually find his “true love” on The Bachelor? Zach teased, “All I can say is I’m very happy, and I think fans are gonna be really surprised at the love journey.”

That remains to be seen, Zach. The Bachelor starts tonight on ABC. Get your rosé and popcorn ready.

[Photo Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images]