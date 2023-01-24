Kim Kardashian Lectures Harvard Students During Surprise Visit

People reported that Kim Kardashian’s private jet landed in New England, and the reality TV star took Boston by surprise. Onlookers shared that Kim’s motorcade pulled up to Harvard University to drop the mogul off. According to one observer, she “was basically whisked inside the building.”

In true form reality star turned business powerhouse, Kim took to Harvard Business School alongside SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede to talk business. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians beauty showed up as a guest lecturer for the fourth-annual installment of “Moving Beyond Direct-to-Consumer” session. Staff and students shocked to learn that Kim would be the guest speaker.

She participated in a group discussion about her many businesses. Kim also discussed “our marketing, challenges, and greatest wins,” per Instagram.

“She talked about what she’d been working on and this new private equity firm and SKIMS,” an attendee shared with People. Kim “was sitting off to the side but was still involved with the lecture.” What’s interesting is that SKIMS is actually being taught as a part of course curriculum.

According to Forbes, Kim, besides being a current law school student, has a net worth of $1.8 billion. That is thanks in large part to her direct-to-consumer businesses. She has a cosmetics line KKW Beauty, and SKIMS. The shapewear company was valued at $3.2 billion last year. Fittingly, Kim and Jens visited a class dedicated to direct-to-consumer businesses. Kim is a co-owner of Boston-based private equity firm SKKY Partners, which also explains the visit to Beantown.

When leaving, Kim took the time to greet waiting fans. Kim was spotted at the Ritz-Carlton for a workout before having her driver take her to The Embrace on Boston Common. The new memorial commemorates the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Kim’s visit to Harvard University will be shown on the next season of The Kardashians, which steams exclusively on Hulu.

[Photo Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]