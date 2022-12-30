Kim Kardashian Is Worried Future Boyfriends Will Be Frightened Of Kanye West

As you might know, the Kardashian family is pretty much a master class on exactly how not to handle a relationship or a significant other. Seriously, look to these ladies on how to order a salad but definitely avoid them in the event you are seeking assistance with someone you love.

So it wasn’t a huge surprise to anyone when the Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum’s marriage to Kanye West failed. It’s safe to say someone in this family made a deal with the devil and clearly the trade-off is never being able to choose a decent man. Aside from that, Kanye has some issues and the family might be more pressed about maintaining status than getting someone proper medical assistance.

One thing leads to another, meds aren’t taken, and someone is bound to publicly spiral – again. After public threats, hysterical ramblings, crying at events, and ill-advised political pursuits, poor Kim Kardashian is afraid no one will like her because of the way Kanye is allowed to act. Because you aren’t a good sycophant if you’re trying to help!

Kimberly found herself on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast discussing her future ex-boyfriends and Page Six shared the scoop. She said, “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’” Give me a break, “not the easiest ex“? You mean the ex that threatens people? And y’all are far too consumed with reputations to help this man who is in desperate need of medical attention?

Kim continued, “I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent. Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?'” she added. I have two words– restraining order. Then Kim started to cry over Kanye’s shitty reputation, because she is personally harmed by his anti-semitic remarks and incredibly stupid choices. “It’s really f–king hard,” she confessed.

I hope she can find comfort in her sad-beige home decor and move on with her life, instead of continuing to watch it play out in the media and doing nothing. Funny though, Kim is worried about what her next crap boyfriend will think. Maybe she should be worried about her kids. Kanye made headlines this year for producing “White Lives Matter” clothing, spewing a barrage of hateful comments, and allegedly showing naked pics of Kim to ex-employees.

Despite all of that, Kim chirps that she’s in the “fun zone” of being single, other than the occasional intrusive thought that Kanye is hiding in the bushes ready to scare off potential suitors, or, you know, hurt someone. She does not know if she will ever get married again but plans on having fun in the interim. Heads up to anyone considering contacting Kim for a night on the town! You may want to contact Vicki Gunvalson over at Coto Insurance & Financial Services in Irvine. Just kidding!

[Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images]