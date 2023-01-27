Jersey Shore Star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino And Wife Lauren Sorrentino Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Girl

There are few, and I mean FEW turnaround stories like the one Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino showed us. When Jersey Shore was in its heyday, Mike held court with a wild crew. And a lot of his more sordid antics were captured on camera by MTV. Mike’s penchant for the high life wound up almost destroying him. In March 2012, he admitted to battling an addiction to oxycodone. After a rehab stint and much counseling, Mike has been sober since December 2015.

In the midst of earning his bad boy rep, Mike also forgot to pay taxes. In 2018, Mike was found guilty of tax evasion and spent 8 months in prison. Before hitting the slammer, Mike hit the altar with his wife, Lauren Pesce, who he met in college. Lauren chilled whilst Mike did his time and he was released September of 2019.

After suffering a miscarriage, Lauren and Mike announced they were expecting a child in the spring of 2021. On May 26, Romeo Reign Sorrentino was born and the little family settled into their lives as law-abiding citizens. Behind every good man is a good woman, and in August of last year, the couple revealed baby number two was on the way. We’ll have to wonder if Karma really is a thing and has a sense of humor, because The Situation now has a daughter.

Page Six has confirmed Mike and Lauren are the proud parents to both Romeo and now Miss Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino! Mia arrived on January 24, 2023 clocking in at a dainty, yet sturdy 5 lbs. 15 ounces. The happy couple released the following statement: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino.”

RELATED: Mike Sorrentino Gets Permission To Film Jersey Shore Family Vacation In Bahamas While He Awaits Sentencing

They added, “We appreciate everyone’s well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four.” There are so many little Jersey Shore bubbies running around now. Mia will have plenty of playmates.

Mike is not everyone’s cup of tea but he has certainly proved himself to be the poster child for getting sober and staying sober. He also speaks to at-risk communities to share his experiences in an effort to help others. Mike seems to have played with the cards he was dealt and came out on the other side. Congrats to Lauren and Mike on the birth of their little girl!

TELL US- ARE YOU SHOCKED THE SITUATION IS NOW THE PARENT OF A DAUGHTER? DID YOU EVER THINK MIKE WOULD TURN OUT THIS WELL? ARE YOU SURPRISED AT HOW MUCH HE HAS GROWN AS A PERSON?

[Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV]