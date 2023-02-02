Married At First Sight Season 16 Episode 5 Recap: It’s All About the Journey

Married At First Sight is definitely heating up! The honeymoons are usually when the drama begins. This season definitely doesn’t disappoint. This episode dropped a number of bombshells that I feel will set the stage for the remainder of their marriages. From the preview things definitely will continue to get messy. If this much is going down during the honeymoon, who knows what will happen once the couples move in together.

Five pairs of newlywed strangers honeymoon in Jamaica. Some spouses see red flags when they learn that their partners are not very adventurous. One couple inches closer to saying I love you. A revelation leaves one bride questioning her husband. Another bride makes a comment that may come back to haunt her. Let’s get straight into the recap!

Christopher & Nicole

Chris and Nicole have been getting along great ever since they met. Over the last couple of days, they have bonded over their past dating experiences and the desire to have a meaningful relationship. During a date later that day, they both go rum tasting with some pretty strong selections. After several shots they even learn a new dance. LOL! Chris had to be drunk to do that shimmy on national TV. But I love that they are having fun.

When their conversations become more serious, Nicole reveals more about how she was once a hot head. Chris makes it clear that he hopes not to meet that person and won’t allow her to mistreat him. Good for you, Chris! I’m not sure if she is testing the waters by revealing all of her toxic traits and experiences or she is just an upfront and honest person. But I feel like old habits can be hard to break, so it may only be a matter of time before they resurface.

Airris & Jasmine

Airris admits to Jasmine that in the past he has been quick to walk away from relationships for trivial reasons. Although she has also been the one to walk away, it has been for different reasons. She has struggled with balancing her career, family and the man in her life at the same time. Airris offers to help her lighten her load and be of support. Hopefully he truly means that because she seems like having someone who she can depend on would mean a lot to her.

At dinner, Jasmine is shocked that Airris jumps right into talking about sex. When she shows she isn’t comfortable, he continues with more suggestive rhetoric. Sigh! I mean they did just meet. I wouldn’t be comfortable telling someone I barely know my deepest desires either. There is nothing wrong with taking your time and getting to know one another before you broach those types of topics. She especially may need to feel him out after he casually shares that he has never been in love. That seems a little odd at the age of 39 when he has been in a relationship that lasted over a year. Naturally, Jasmine is concerned about what that could mean for their marriage.

Related: Married At First Sight Season 16 Episode 4 Recap: Honeymoon Hiccups

Shaquille and Kirsten

Shaq and Kirsten have finally arrived in Jamaica for their honeymoon. After leaving a day late to give a presentation in the states they have a lot of catching up to do. He lets his wife know how much he appreciated her support. Although I don’t believe Kirsten likes her stranger spouse as much as he likes her, they do seem to be a lot more comfortable together. Later, the pair go out for a day on ATVs. Kirsten realizes that her husband isn’t as much of a risk taker as she would consider herself. In a post interview, Shaq explains that he has always has been very cautious due to his traumatic car accident. That makes sense as to why a ATV would make him nervous. But as the day continues he loosens up and actually is able to pick up the speed and have fun.

Kirsten finally admits to Shaq that she initially wasn’t attracted to him and his bald head. Yes, she said that. She also reveals that she isn’t much of a kisser, but enjoys physical touch. Hmm… is this true or just an excuse to continue avoiding any expectations of their lips touching? But Shaq will not be deterred! He isn’t offended and believes his wife is warming up to him. As long as he relaxes and just is himself, maybe things will continue to naturally progress. I will admit that Kirsten seems to be opening up more.

Mackinley & Domynique

Mackinley and Domynique enjoy a fun day in the water on a small boat. It’s clear very early on who in this marriage is adventurous and who is more cautious. She is shocked at how nervous her husband is during their date. But she manages to distract him with her cleavage to get him to relax. He even admits that he needs someone who will help him get out of his comfort zone. I have to admit Domynique seems very easy going and sweet with her husband. But I have seen the trailer and I know something is going to happen between these two. So I am waiting to see if it really bad or production trick.

Clint & Gina

After being lost for hours, Gina and Clint finally arrive at their destination. During their date, he shares how much it means to him to be able to share spontaneous experiences. Gina acknowledges she is a workaholic, but she hopes her husband can help her become more balanced. Just when I thought things were going really well, a bomb is dropped. Out of the blue, she tells Clint that she isn’t attracted to him. To add insult to injury, she then goes on to say “I don’t vibe with red heads or gingers”. WHATTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT! Where the hell did this come from? Gina has a lot of nerve! There were no clues that would have led me to think this is something she would just blurt out. Gina, that was rude and unnecessary. I am sorry to tell you, but there are things this man could say about your physical appearance. Instead he was mature in his response. There is a way to say everything and this definitely was not the way.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KIRSTEN LIKES SHAQ? WERE YOU SHOCKED THAT GINA TOLD CLINT SHE WASN’T ATTRACTED TO HIM? WHO DO YOU THINK HAS THE BEST CHEMISTRY SO FAR?

[Photo Credit: Lifetime]