Family Karma Star Anisha Ramakrishna Finally Reveals Secret Husband Dr. Anand Tarpara; Shares Photos Of Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Family Karma’s Season 3 came in hot and it was all about weddings. Unless your name is Monica Vaswani. Karma definitely needs to help Monica out. Viewers have been given a visual treat with the planning and execution of Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoucas’ breathtaking event. But one cast member went against every known rule of reality television and had her nuptials offscreen.

Anisha Ramakrishna’s storyline from day one has surrounded her search for an eternal mate and children. She had her chakras cleansed. She famously once said her dating range was, “35 to coffin.” But she appeared to maintain a good sense of humor and the right amount of hope that her man would eventually come along.

This season Anisha had a secret boyfriend. She traveled back and forth from Florida to Arizona and the cast seemed as much in the dark as the audience. Now we know Anisha did find her dream guy in the mysterious boyfriend and apparently, the traveling paid off. Anisha now has her MRS MD and People has all of the festive details.

In a small ceremony in front of only 20 guests, Anisha married Dr. Anand Tarpara on October 8, 2022. The wedding took place at her parents’ home in Miami. Anisha said, “I wanted an auspicious day, and we have Diwali in our Indian culture. It’s kind of our new year. Oct. 8 is the start of the year for us and all good things in Hinduism. We wanted to just get married versus plan this huge wedding and then we’re just delaying it for another year.” She added, “When you’re older, I think it’s different. It’s more about the marriage, not necessarily the wedding.”

Anisha and Anand wanted to do things their own way for the event. Unlike some of the fanfare we’ve seen in Desi weddings per Family Karma, Anisha switched it up. “We didn’t get to do the whole five-day Indian thing for our wedding because of our schedules,” she explained. Apparently, that didn’t go down too well with the parentals. “My parents were livid, his parents were livid. I think they still are,” Anisha added.

Anisha and Anand did include a few traditional moments. “We did a traditional Indian Puja, which is a ritual with the prayers and the priest. I also did henna on my hands. We had a Mehndi Day. I think there’s just two things I didn’t do, which is the welcome dance, a Sangeet and the Haldi, which is where you put the turmeric all over your body. I just did it in a very closed setting.” Anisha revealed.

The couple first connected online in the winter of 2021 while Anand was living in Philadelphia and Anisha was based in New York. They spent their first date exploring Manhattan on foot. The couple visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art, dined on Thai food, and finished the night with a slice of pizza. I don’t know about you, but Thai food and pizza on a first date are nothing but a win.

Anisha said, “It was the perfect winter first date. We ended up at East Village Pizza. That’s a special place for us, and pizza’s been a thing in our relationship.” After eight months of dating, the couple moved in together. But because of their hectic work schedules, they decided to postpone getting engaged until April 2022. “I wanted him to propose at East Village Pizza which is where we had our first date. He ended up proposing on a friend’s rooftop, and I was livid. Right after, I went to East Village Pizza,” Anisha mentioned.

After Anand proposed, it was full speed ahead on planning the big day. “If you find the right person, you just want to celebrate with your close friends, and at that point, we didn’t know who was available and it was just too much planning that we couldn’t do in a short amount of time,” Anisha shared. “We kept it with just our immediate family and very few friends.”

Leading up to the wedding, Anisha hadn’t been able to see her wedding dress. Thankfully it met all of her expectations. ”It was just a hectic week because I was in Turkey the week before my wedding hosting a girl’s trip. I actually didn’t see my wedding dress until two days before my wedding,” the bride said. “I had seen videos and footage, but given my schedule in the past year, I’ve been on a plane every other week. I think it’s stunning. It’s everything I dreamed of.”

Now that Anisha is married and her husband is no longer a secret, will fans see him on Family Karma? That’s a big nope. She explained, ”He is very private, and the show’s my thing.” I actually understand this when someone’s other half is a physician. The last thing you want is for your patients to think you involve yourself in messy, psychotic situations for a television show.

She added, “It’s something I signed up for. I can only hope viewers and the audience respect that and understand not everyone signs up for this. It’s all fun and games when you’re single and you meet someone awesome and they don’t want to be on the show, then that’s not a deal-breaker for me. In fact, if someone wanted to be on the show, I think I’d be concerned.” Fair point. At least she knows he isn’t with her to be a big celebrity. Ahem, Rish Karam.

Anisha and Anand hope to board the family train in the next couple of years. “We’re flex on kids. Thankfully, I froze my eggs, so I am not ready to have a child yet, if I’m going to be honest with you,” she said. “I just want to enjoy this time traveling and doing things, just us, and maybe if I were to have one, it’s not going to be for another two years, like 2024.”

Congratulations to the happy couple! I highly encourage you to check out the photos from the wedding. They. Are. Stunning.

