Former Dancing With The Stars Host Tom Bergeron Weighs In On Tyra Banks’ Exit

Tyra Banks is out. Julianne Hough is in. And Tom Bergeron has something to say about all of it. As reported by Good Housekeeping, the former Dancing with the Stars host is weighing in on the recent shakeup at the long-running series. And if you were eager to see Tom return to the show anytime soon, don’t hold your breath.

After being unceremoniously fired back in 2020, fans have been itching to see Tom return to his role as host of DWTS. However, it seems like he’s doing just fine and enjoying his retirement. On St. Patrick’s Day, the former host shared a picture of himself enjoying a beer on Instagram.

The same day, Tyra announced her exit from the show. Fans filled his comments with remarks about the shakeup, with many commenters expressing how badly they miss Tom as the host. One fan wrote, “[We’re] hoping, that with the luck o’ the Irish, we will have the #BestHostEver back over-seeing his realm where he belongs!”

Tom took a second from sipping his Guinness to respond to this fan’s comments. He didn’t hold back. The spirit of St. Patrick took over his phone.

“Thanks! It’ll be interesting to see what happens with the show,” Tom replied to the fan. “Disney+ was hemorrhaging $$ under [former CEO Bob] Chapek and the returning Bob Iger has pledged to cut costs. Add to that viewing #’s for DWTS were never released (unlike, say, for The Mandalorian) which also doesn’t necessarily bode well. I wish them well, [though] ?????.”

Is anyone else sensing a little bit of shade in that comment? Tom is making it crystal clear that he is not interested in returning to his old gig. Of course, shortly after this exchange, Disney announced Julianne as Tyra’s replacement. But still, this isn’t the first time Tom has taken shots at Dancing with the Stars.

Last year, when one of the longtime producers got fired, Tom wrote “Karma’s a b—,” in response to the news. Plus, during an interview on the podcast Bob Saget’s Here for You, Tom revealed some issues behind the scenes that made it clear to him that his time on the competition series was ending.

“In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved,” Tom explained on the podcast. “So, the end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew. So I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted … It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads.”

Although Tom isn’t returning to the show, we’re excited to see what Julianne brings alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Unlike Tyra, Julianne is an alum of the show and should be able to deliver the exact essence that fans are looking for. In a statement, she shared her excitement about returning to DWTS.

Julianne said, “It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of.”

[Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic]