Tyra Banks Is Leaving Dancing With The Stars After Three Seasons

Once again, Dancing with the Stars is shaking things up. According to People, Tyra Banks just announced that after three seasons on the dancing competition show, she’s stepping away from her role as host. She shared the news in a recent interview with TMZ and revealed that she’s shifting her focus.

“I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes. I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. … from the ballroom to the boardroom!” Tyra explained.

The supermodel clarified her decision to leave DWTS, asking the interviewer, “Don’t you think it’s time? Yeah, I think it’s time.” She added, “I’m an entrepreneur at heart. … I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV. … But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show.”

Although plenty of TV hosts also run businesses, we respect Tyra’s decision to bow out from Dancing with the Stars to do what makes sense to her. She joined DWTS as a host and executive producer in 2020 after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews got the axe. At the time, she shared that she was eager to join the franchise and excited to honor the show’s legacy while adding her own spice. But not everyone was satisfied with Tyra’s special spice. Both fans and DWTS alums criticized her eccentric hosting style, from her over-the-top fashion choices to her alleged “diva-like” behavior.

Despite the lukewarm reception, Tyra continued hosting. Then, ahead of season 31, Disney tapped Alfonso Ribeiro to co-host alongside her. That same season, the long-running series jumped from ABC to Disney+, becoming the streamer’s first live-streamed broadcast.

When the show left ABC for Disney+, the executives described it as a “bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise.” So perhaps saying goodbye to Tyra is just another small step forward in that evolution.

With Tyra out of the picture, fans are eager to learn if Alfonso will take on the hosting gig solo. Or, perhaps they’ll bring in another DWTS alumni to help him co-host. Either way, we’ll be watching when Season 32 hits Disney+ later this fall.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]