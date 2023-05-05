EXCLUSIVE: Josh Seiter Moving on With New Woman After Karine Martins Drama

Former Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter has found love. Despite his recent drama with former flame Karine Martins, the reality TV star is moving on up. He told us all about making it official with his new partner, Katrina, after enjoying an on-off dating relationship for the past few months.

Josh’s new girlfriend is a 25-year-old medical student

Despite their unconventional way of meeting – Josh was performing as a stripper at a Bachelorette party – love’s been on the brain for Josh for quite some time. “We spent Valentine’s together,” he shared, “but she was doing the whole traveling nurse thing and applying to medical school at the time, which made it hard to find time for one another.”

Never one to let options pass him by, Josh maintained a friendly relationship with Katrina through March, but broke things off when he started talking to another woman. That didn’t work out, and the two parted ways in April.

Love always finds a way, however, with Josh and Katrina having spent “most of” their free time together over the past few weeks, as Katrina picked up a job at a hospital in Chicago. “We kept an open, non-monogamous relationship and have been seeing [and] talking to whoever we want,” Josh revealed. Now though, there has been forward momentum. Something he’s thankful for, as he describes Katrina as “an extremely hard working and genuine person.”

“We decided to change that … and make it official.” Josh says he is “optimistic” about his future with Katrina, but says that she has just gotten into medical school, which will “make things interesting.” He leans on his law degree as something that will help him “provide some good emotional support” during Katrina’s studies, as he has been through a similar experience.

