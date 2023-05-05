Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Makes Explosive Return in New Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Trailer

It’s the season of rebooted tv shows, and I have loved seeing the cast of Jersey Shore reunite for their Family Vacation. It was a sad day for viewers in 2012 when MTV announced the original series would end its run after six years on the air. However, Jersey Shore fans weren’t left completely thirsty. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley starred in their own series, Snooki & Jwoww, from 2012-2015.

After their series aired its fourth and final season, the cast spent a little time away from the cameras. But in 2018, the Jersey Shore gang reunited in Miami, Florida, introducing fans to a new era of the show.

The entire cast returned to the series except for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. At the time, she mentioned concentrating on herself and her happiness. “I am at a completely different place in my life right now, focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola causes waves in a new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation trailer

In a new trailer for the show, Sammi finally makes her entrance, and man, does she cause a stir. “Have you told the girls you DM’d me,” Sammi asks Angelina Pivarnick.

After finding out her former housemates didn’t receive a heads-up, the door swings open to Sammi, saying, “Hey guys, sorry I’m late.”

Oof, guys, this is going to be good.

The rest of the trailer features quick clips of Sammi coming for these girls hard — and I’m here for it. “Can you let me talk?” she shouts at a cast member before the camera pans to Deena Cortese and Snooki, bursting into tears. “No, you talk so much. Shut up! Hold on, don’t make it messier,” she continues saying.

The trailer ends with Sammi reciting her iconic tagline, “I’m still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet.”

I don’t know about all of you, but I can’t wait to see this epic return. It’s been 11 long years since we’ve seen Sammi clock in, and if you remember Jersey Shore’s original seasons, she always understood the assignment.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV this summer.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE SAMMI RETURN? WHO DO YOU WANT TO SEE HER CONFRONT THE MOST?