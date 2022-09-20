Snooki Says That Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola Blocked Her

Most of the Jersey Shore cast is still fist pumping in the reboot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Even with families and adult responsibilities, the gang can still party.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Vinny Guadagnino.

In March of 2018, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared that she was not returning for the new show. “I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations. It was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” Sammi wrote on Instagram. “I’ve decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy.”

Jenni hoped that Sammi would still be part of the experience. “In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in…it’s gonna be different,” Jenni said.

Of course, Sammi’s decision could have something to do with not wanting to see her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The couple had a tumultuous relationship, with their break-ups (and subsequent make-ups) fueling lots of drama. Ronnie filmed earlier seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation before stepping away because of some personal issues.

Nicole told E! News that Sammi has no desire to be a part of the new show. Ever. “We tried to get her back like two years ago, all of us texting her saying, ‘Come for one dinner. Why not?'” Nicole remarked. “And she’s just always like, ‘No, I’ll never do that show again.’ We didn’t want to push it.” It would be nice to see Sammi again.

“I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me. I don’t know what I did,” Nicole explained. “It’s unfortunate because we would love for her to come back. She’s a part of the show. I feel like it’s not full unless all of us are there,” she added. “It’s sad.”

E! News contacted Sammi’s representative for comment and did not hear back.

The original Jersey Shore premiered back in 2009. The series followed eight people sharing a home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey for the summer. Hijinks ensued.

Nicole doesn’t know if Sammi’s past drama with Ronnie was the reason she chose not to return. “It’s been 10 years. At some point, you’re both moved on. Just come have fun,” Nicole commented. “Come back to the show that was our life. I mean, we’re still doing it.”

Nicole’s husband, Jionni LaValle, will also not appear on the latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Fans saw him on spinoffs Snooki & JWoww and Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip.

Nicole stated, “After that, he was just like, ‘You know, I don’t want to do this. This is your thing. It was fun while it lasted, but I don’t like a camera in my face.'”

She added, “I respect his privacy. I still ask him here and there, ‘Hey, you want to just come on for like 10 minutes, so everyone sees you because they think we’re divorced or you’re dead.’ He’s like, ‘Meh,’” the mother of three said.

In 2021, rumors were circulating that Nicole might be joining Real Housewives of New Jersey. She shut down the rumors. Nicole has posted photos on Instagram of her hanging at the Jersey Shore with RHONJ star Melissa Gorga.

Melissa claimed on her podcast, Melissa Gorga on Display, that Andy Cohen doesn’t want Nicole on RHONJ. In an interesting cross-over, Nicole competed on Dancing with the Stars. Now, RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is competing for the mirror ball along with Nicole’s roomie, Vinny.

[Photo Credit: Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]