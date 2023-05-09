Married at First Sight Australia Star Davina Rankin Confirms Split From Jaxon Manuel

Reality TV relationships tend to have a bad reputation. Couples from reality TV will usually make it into the news for one of two reasons. It might be a case of having a child, like Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya. Or, as in the case of Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner, it’s a split from their partner.

Davina Rankin has unfortunately joined the latter class. Davina was initially seen as one of the biggest villains on Married at First Sight. She appeared in the Australian version of MAFS in 2018 where she cheated on her ‘husband,’ Ryan Gallagher, with right-wing YouTube personality, Dean Wells. At the time, she pinned her poor image on deceptive editing.

After the show, she was married to her now husband, Jaxon Manuel. The two had a daughter together, Mila-Mae. While things may have started like a fairytale for Davina and Jax, all was not quite as sunshine and roses as it would seem.

Davina Rankin tells all in heartfelt IG post

Fans had speculated that Davina and Jax’s relationship may have been on the rocks, especially when Davina had quietly unfollowed Jax on Instagram. Eventually, the former MAFS star would confirm the rumors in a post on her Instagram.

She wrote, “Relationships are hard. Given the recent speculation, I feel like I need to confirm that Jax and I have separated. I will at some point discuss this further, but my current focus is learning to navigate my new normal while providing a seamless and loving transition into co-parenting for our daughter.”

While Davina is still married to Jax, she joins a long line of MAFS stars who’ve split from their partners, even though Jax himself was never on the show. For example, stars Zack Freeman and Bao Huong Hoang split amid cheating rumors.

As tempting as it might be to judge people like Davina, that might not be the best approach. If star-obsessed culture has taught us anything, it’s that relationships will often fracture when put under a microscope. That isn’t to say fans are at fault for every reality TV split, but it might be wise to evaluate how we examine star-studded couples.

TELL US – HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT DAVINA’S SPLIT? DO YOU FEEL FOR JAX OR THEIR DAUGHTER?