90 Day Fiancé Star Ella Johnson Shows Off Major Weight Loss

The most important relationship. They say it is with yourself. So despite Ella Johnson calling it quits with her former long-distance partner Johnny Chao, she’s basking in a whole lotta love. For her own well-being.

Ella and Johnny starred on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5. She filmed in her native Idaho Falls, while Johnny was unable to travel to the US because of China’s strict Covid policies.

The reality TV star struggled with her self-perception while filming. Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, but Ella worried if Johnny would accept her body once they met in person. In the year since she filmed the hit show, she’s come forward with a whole new look. And she did it all for herself.

New life, new body

Ella’s recent Instagram post revealed an impressive 58 pound weight loss. She added a before and after pic, posing in the same summer dress. A cute black number with colored stripes. “So far, I have lost 58lbs.,” Ella captioned the post.

Taking on an active lifestyle has done wonders. Not only has she toned up, but Ella is beaming. Her followers took note, and shared words of encouragement. “Good job, Ella,” one comment read. Another fan wrote, “You look amazing.” A third asked, “What’s the secret?” Ella did not share any tips, but acknowledged the question with a like.

This weight loss journey is a bit of a redemption tour as well. Ella ended her time on TLC disliked by many viewers. Some accused her of appropriation because of her preoccupation with Asian culture. Ella symbolically wadded all the diverse cultures of Asia together into one tight ball and aimed a Samurai sword at it. That got her some pushback.

Also, cheating on Johnny on his birthday didn’t win Ella any fans. The couple met up in Dubai once, but ultimately Johnny was unable to leave his son and parents to move to the USA. Rather than breaking things off, the Idaho native took her frustrations out in the form of sexual relations with another man. Ella and Johnny broke it off at the end of 2022.

Since then, Ella amassed a following on social media with her relatable personality. Her journey to self-betterment engaged many. And she’s not done yet!

