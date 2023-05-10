Lisa Rinna Denies Rumors She Fired Her Beauty Brand Team

Lisa Rinna is what we call a first-mover. She had lips before Kylie Jenner, and they have been a staple in her acting career. It makes sense that she moved into beauty. So, what’s the talk now? That Rinna Beauty isn’t selling anymore because Lips is no longer on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Is it true? Did she downsize her team because of it? Before we get into it, I’ll tell you why it’s not likely Rinna Beauty is in trouble.

Lips’ lips sell. Proven. People don’t stop buying their favorite beauty brands because someone is no longer on one show. Rinna is a hustler. If she can make bank on Depends, with the right management she can sell beauty.

The speculation on what happened with Rinna’s team was wild. There is talk of firing without any warmth from Rinna, that the brands are tanking, and that she has companies in industries she’s not in. Heavy on the rumor mill.

What really happened at Rinna Beauty?

In this day and age, contract work is the norm, and that’s what the group that was let go did. They were never on staff and it’s reasonable to think they knew they wouldn’t work there long term. Also, even though Rinna has skin in the game in her company, her minority investor is United Talent Agency Ventures (yes, Hollywood backs startups these days). That means UTA also has skin in the game, and probably did the business legwork for Rinna – including assembling her team. She doesn’t manage her company day-to-day (almost none of these stars do) and leading the way is key decision-maker/CEO, Cheryl Krakow. Rinna’s rep confirmed to Radar Online that Krakow made the call.

“The decision to part ways with the outside firm was made by Krakow and Rinna’s personal publicist, Jeffrey Chassen at Vision PR, and was handled professionally and according to their contract with the brand.” It was said, “No one at Rinna Beauty has been affected by this change, and Lisa was not involved in the decision to make it.”

Personally, I wouldn’t have my publicist in on this decision unless I wanted to appear uninvolved. But again, they were a team of contract workers and the decision was in line with their contracts. What’s everyone thinking?

