Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Are All Smiles as They Film in Spain

Wanderlust reawakened! As the world returns to normal post-covid, our favorite Real Housewives are finally getting the cast trips they deserve. Sure, domestic travel can be fun. But it’s not enough for the Euro-snob in me. It’s time to leave the continent again.

Bravo had to organize trips close to home when international travel was limited. Other guidelines had to be adhered to, including congregating outdoors. Of course, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could compensate with fine dining presentation and food. In one hilarious miss, Sutton Stracke had her castmates seated at a table in the middle of her soggy backyard. Stilettos and mud? Perfect.

The RHOBH cast trip to Aspen, Colorado last season was one of the most epic trips to date. Viewers heard the name Kemo Sabe more times than digestible. Erika Jayne continued her victim narrative, thereby prolonging earring-gate for another cast intervention. There was also a heap of tabloid fodder focused on Kathy Hilton’s behavior at a local club. Lisa Rinna claimed she felt unsafe in Kathy’s presence after that night out. Lisa was not asked back for Season 13. These ladies can bring drama to any location, but let’s add the adventure back again.

Garcelle Beauvais captures the moment

The castmates lined up for a glamorous photo on location in Spain. Garcelle Beauvais posted the snap to her Instagram page. She captioned the light-hearted photo with the words, “Beautiful day with these beautiful ladies.”

Many followers commented on the camaraderie within the group without the presence of Lisa. Sutton and former nemesis Erika are even standing side by side. Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley flank newbie Annemarie Wiley.

“Whoever thought of this photo must be incredibly beautiful, talented, funny, witty, brilliant, awesome, and names starts w a C,” Crystal posted in the comments.

This trip will be one for the books, and an incredible feast of the senses for the wannabe jet-setters in all of us.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED FOR THE NEXT SEASON? WHAT WAS THE MOST MEMORABLE CAST TRIP? WHAT DO YOU THINK WILL HAPPEN IN SPAIN?