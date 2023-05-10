Peppermint ‘Would Love’ To Return for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Peppermint is ready for her crown! As RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars gears up for its 8th season, Drag Race Season 9 finalist Peppermint recently shared that she’s down to re-enter the race. Peppermint recently dished on all things All Stars during an Instagram Live. She shared with fans that she would love to compete in the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise again. However, that’s not the only thing on her vision board right now.

Peppermint’s Drag Race

Peppermint initially competed on Drag Race Season 9 back in 2017. She made it to the top two, but Sasha Velour ultimately took the crown after an epic lip sync smackdown. Since then, Season 9’s other finalists, Shea Couleé and Trinity the Tuck, have returned for All Stars. They won their respective seasons. So, if Peppermint were to come back and snatch the crown, every finalist from Drag Race Season 9 would have a title. And she is well aware of how iconic that would be.

She explained on Instagram, ” I agree that the Top 4 of Season 9 is already legendary, but you’re right. If we all had crowns, we’d all have crowns, and I would love to do it.”

While Peppermint is excited about possibly competing in a future All Stars season, she admitted that she has other career aspirations outside of the Drag Race franchise.

“Before I fell in love with Drag Race, I had other dreams, and I’m living them right now,” she explained.

Since her Drag Race debut, Peppermint has released music and a standup special. She’s toured the world and is one of the judges on the drag competition reality show Call Me Mother. So, Peppermint doesn’t necessarily need an All Stars run to keep her career in motion. But, we can all agree that it would be sickening for Season 9’s final four to all receive a crown. Until then, Peppermint shared that she hopes fans will continue to stick by her side beyond the constraints of the Drag Race franchise.

Peppermint explained, “I hope you can all support that as well, I know that the only reason a lot of you are here is because you’ve discovered me on Drag Race. I’ve got to tell you, I was doing all that stuff that you liked on Drag Race before I’d even ever heard of Drag Race.” She continued, “I hope you all want to see me do more than just Drag Race.”

Peppermint also shared that she wants to win an Emmy. But, she can’t do that if she’s competing on Drag Race.

She explained, “My best big dream is to win an Emmy, and I can’t do that on Drag Race. Some people can do that on Drag Race, but unfortunately, the contestants don’t do that because it’s a reality show, it’s not set up that way.”

On top of an All Stars crown and an Emmy, Peppermint also revealed that she has her sights set on a return to Broadway and a starring role in a movie. So who knows — maybe Peppermint is about to inch her way toward an EGOT.

Although Peppermint won’t be competing this time around, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12. It will be available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the U.K. and other territories.

TELL US – WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE PEPPERMINT COMPETE ON DRAG RACE ALL STARS? WHAT OTHER QUEENS DO YOU WANT TO SEE RETURN TO THE COMPETITION?