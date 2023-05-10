Project Runway Season 20 Trailer: All Stars Return For Another Shot

Project Runway is back! The new trailer for Season 20 aired on May 8, and fans could not be more pumped. But before we get into all of the exciting new announcements and changes, let’s review what we know.

The trailer opens with a voiceover from Nina Garcia, reminiscing on the past 20 years of the show. Nina speaks over a montage of contestants and outfits, and expresses how the show has been “one of the highlights of [her] career.”

Nina will, of course, be returning to the new season. Along with her, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth will return as judges. Season 4 champion Christian Siriano will also return as a mentor for the contestants.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher” on Project Runway Season 20

But let’s get into the real meat. Project Runway Season 20 has been dubbed “Project Runway All Stars” and will feature 14 returning contestants from previous seasons. Among the returnees, we have Fabio Costa, Mila Hermanovski, Rami Kashou, and Viktor Luna. With talent like that, it’s no wonder Nina warns of the high stakes ahead.

It wouldn’t be a Bravo show without some corporate synergy. In the past, Project Runway collaborated with the Real Housewives franchise, leading to plenty of drama, such as Shannon Beador and her reunion dress fiasco.

Bones Jones then told his side of the fiasco, giving a nice cycle of drama. But this upcoming season presents a different kind of collaboration: a crossover with the stars of Below Deck. Christian introduced Captain Lee Rosbach, “the stud of the sea,” in what will perhaps be his last appearance as a Below Deck captain.

Along with intense promises of drama and “chaos,” the trailer showcased a few guest judges, including Alicia Silverstone, Lena Waithe, Julia Fox, Wes Gordon, Billy Porter, and Sergio Hudson.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn were also featured in the trailer’s opening montage. The pair moved on from the show to pursue other career interests, such as their own fashion reality TV show. Fans have long expressed a desire for the pair to return to the show, if only briefly, and comments under the video echoed that sentiment again. But besides such wishes, commenters had nothing but good things to say.

Project Runway Season 20 will premiere June 15 on Bravo.

