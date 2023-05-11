Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Marries G Flip After Whirlwind Romance

Congratulations are in order! After just a year of dating, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has married her partner G Flip in a secret ceremony. The reality star realtor and the musician shared the exciting news on Instagram, which coincided with the drop of G Flip’s new music video for the track, “Be Your Man.”

Chrishell’s announcement post featured an adorable picture of the two embracing at a stripped-back wedding ceremony. Following the wedding pic was a highlight reel of the couple’s cutest moments from the last year. In the caption, Chrishell wrote, “Love doesn’t always go as planned. Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

Mrs. Chrishell Stause-Flip

Selling Sunset fans know that Chrishell’s journey in love has been bumpy. In the show’s first season, cameras were rolling as she discovered that her husband, Justin Hartley, had filed for divorce. To make matters worse, she found out via text. Then, we all collectively cringed when she rebounded with her boss Jason Oppenheim a couple of years later. After Jason and Chrishell called it quits, she announced her new relationship with G Flip.

Chrishell announced her new relationship at the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion. She shared at the time, “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them.”

Shortly after the reunion aired, things seemed to get serious quickly with G Flip and Chrishell. Sources claimed that G Flip had moved into Chrishell’s Los Angeles home. Chrishell even discussed her plans to adopt a baby and clapped back at Instagram trolls who questioned them. Who would have thought that a year later, they’d make things official?

When Chrishell announced the news of her marriage on Instagram, tons of her Selling Sunset costars dropped into the comments to share positive vibes with the couple.

Chelsea Lazkani wrote, “I’m not crying, I’m not crying, I’m not crying!! I love you guys so much. Congratulations.”

Maya Vander, who just announced that she’s expecting a baby, commented on Chrishell’s post, saying, “Big Big congratulations.”

Chrishell and G-Flip even got a stamp of approval from Chrishell’s boss and ex-boyfriend, Jason. Despite their relationship falling apart on reality TV, it’s sweet that they’re still on good terms. He wrote a heartfelt comment that said, “I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life.”

Seasons 1-5 of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix, and Season 6 premieres on May 19.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT CHRISHELL AND G-FLIP TIED THE KNOT? DO YOU HAVE ANY POSITIVE WORDS TO SHARE WITH THE NEWLYWEDS?