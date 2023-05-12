Teddi Mellencamp Joins Tamra Judge in Shading Teresa Giudice

It’s New Jersey on the right. It’s Orange County on the left. It’s like Westside Story, Real Housewives style. We have Teresa Giudice and her co-host for Podcast One’s Namaste B$tches, and Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp with iHeart’s Two Ts in a Pod – war of the podcasts.

So, what’s the story?

Teddi has spoken up on the Tamra vs Teresa shade (what is more like lighter shade) war. Teddi said that Teresa has had a lot to say. She stated, “Teresa was poking that bear. On the pod, it takes a lot to get an activated Tam.” Interesting, because it takes very little to get Tam activated on Real Housewives. And honestly, Tam likes to activate others. She knows how to get ratings.

What’s the juice this time? Teresa does not want Caroline Manzo to go anywhere near anyone. She was mad Caroline was a guest on Tamra’s podcast, because of Tamra’s friendship with Brandi Glanville. Caroline was just on Ultimate Girls Trip and we KNOW that was one for the housewives record books. We still don’t know exactly what happened, but we know Caroline is still relevant.

Tamra thinks she normally keeps her cool on The Pod, but she is not the one. Being called “a bad friend” and Tamra is off to the races. Her response, “Not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today jailbird – I’m not having it!”

But here’s the kicker. Teresa came for the ratings – she basically came for Teddi and Tamra’s popularity. Or did she? She claimed she was invited on The Pod to help them gain more diverse listeners (New Jersey fans, cookbooks fans, etc.). Umm, yes, that’s what it would be doing. A crossover is good for both sides.

But apparently there’s not enough space for everyone to win. Teddi told the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, “If you’re going to call us out and act like we’re using you to get one up … if you’re going to say that, just beat us once.” She continued, “Just get more downloads than us once. And then start throwing that kind of shade. Just one time!” Teddi can say whatever she likes, and if it’s the truth then that’s that. But that’s the modern-day equivalent of coming for someone’s legit business. Professionalism Teddy.

Watch Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo on Tuesdays. Watch Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo on June 7th. Remember, you can watch and like them both!

