Love Is Blind’s Zack Goytowksi Celebrates Wife Bliss Poureetezadi on First Wedding Anniversary

With so many stories of reality TV stars cheating on each other or divorcing, it’s nice to get a wholesome story every now and then. Love is Blind in particular could really use the wholesome coverage after reports of the “emotional warfare” the stars went through.

Couples matched on reality TV shows are pretty infamous for their lack of endurance. Most contestants end up finding love after the show with non-contestants. It makes one question the validity of such dating competitions in the first place. So, again, it’s quite refreshing when a couple like Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetazadi are still together for their one-year wedding anniversary.

Zack and Bliss met on Love is Blind Season 4. Zack was involved in a love triangle with Bliss and Irina Solomonova. After Zack and Irina realized they weren’t good together, she encouraged him to pursue Bliss once more, and Bliss and Zack were married by the Season 4 finale.

Zack delivers Bliss some pure wholesomeness

To celebrate their first anniversary, the couple took a week-long cruise over to Europe. The couple broadcasted their week of romance on Instagram, with Zack making a heartfelt post saying how he was “already in awe of Bliss” when they were married. “But over the next year I would learn she is so much more than I ever could have imagined.”

He went on to praise everything he loved about his wife, including her tenacity, resilience, loyalty, and how she always finds beauty in everything. “She is everything I was looking for and things I didn’t even know I should have been looking for. I feel so honored and proud to call her my wife … It was incredibly difficult to keep this a secret for the last year.”

Here’s hoping for many more happy anniversaries to come! Perhaps we might even see Zack and Bliss on a less disastrous Love is Blind reunion.

